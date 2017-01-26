What Mike Anderson, Daryl Macon, Dusty Hannahs said Thursday

— Updates as Mike Anderson and players preview Saturday's road showdown at Oklahoma State.

Mike Anderson

— Thinks there's been fantastic promotion for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. "It's an opportunity for great exposure for our league and the Big 12."

— Oklahoma State can score. Almost scoring 90 a game.

— Jawun Evans is a star. He puts the team on his shoulders, but there are others that are playing well. Phil Forte can really shoot the ball. Senior who's been to the tournament.

— Brad Underwood has some talent in his first year and you can see they're getting better. Started out rough in conference, but have won two straight on the road at Texas Tech and TCU.

— Our guys are looking forward to going to OSU.

— I can't remember way back when he won at OSU while coaching Missouri, but they played well. It's a tight setup and the fans are close to the court. Close proximity very similar to Barnhill. It's a homecourt advantage for them.

— Thinks it's an advantage for Dusty Hannahs having played there.

— Thinks players took the rebounding upon themselves. Rebounding is about toughness, physicality and want-to. Guards have to rebound while forwards keep their bigs off the boards. Rebounding by committee, which is important.

— Got their heads banged at Minnesota and learned from it. Won against Texas, which was basically on the road. Tennessee was a big game.

— Have done a better job avoiding putting teams on the line on the road. Rebounding the ball better and cutting down turnovers.

— "These guys will fight and we've got enough guys to fight with." Not enough in the tank to finish games last year. They've become a second-half team this year.

— Phil Forte has evolved in his time at OSU after arriving from high school when he played with Marcus Smart, too. More than just a shooter.

— More the conference that puts the matchup together.

— Lot of interest in the regional part of the matchup with fans.

Daryl Macon, Dusty Hannahs

— DH: Played in the Big 12 for two years, so it was special to play his old school (Texas Tech) last year and it'll be exciting to playing Oklahoma State this year. Gallagher Iba is a great atmosphere.

— DM: Heard this game is important to the SEC, but will treat it like any other.

— DH: Running harder and rebounding better has been an emphasis since the Mississippi State.

— DM: When someone tells the media we don't rebound, we need to fix it.

— DH: I think I've always been a threat going inside scoring from inside the arc, even in high school. I've gotten better, but I've not been one dimensional.

— DM on Jawun Evans: "I don't know anything about him."

— DH: He's a good player.

— DH: There are better atmospheres in the Big 12, but OSU is good.

— DH: Takes a lot of different shots before games to prep for any situations.

— DH: Phil Forte is about to break the OSU 3-point school record. To see how far he's come is neat. They used to play each other in the AAU circuit when they were younger, but there's no friendship in this game.

— DM: "I think on the road we come together like never before. ... We're taught to play with poise."

— DH: Adversity is going to come, it's about how we'll handle it. "That was special because it was the biggest amount of adversity we could've faced. ... I think that sense of urgency can carry over now to the beginning of games" so they don't have their back against the wall.

— DM: Toughest thing to do is win on the road.

— DM: "I've always loved to step up to the line and make free throws" even when he was small. "I'm a person that likes to take chances" so he's not afraid of getting the ball in late-game situations.