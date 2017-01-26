Man arrested after sex toy stolen from Arkansas store falls in view of officer, police say

A man was arrested when a sex toy he had stolen from a Northwest Arkansas novelty store fell out of his jacket in view of a police officer, according to authorities.

Andrew Bell, 30, walked into Seductions at 2244 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville around 9 p.m. and walked to a back room about 30 minutes later in an attempt to get out of view, an employee told a responding officer.

While in the room, the worker heard a noise that sounded like an object hitting the floor, prompting her to walk to the back of the store, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

The employee noticed Bell, described as a homeless man, wielding a pocketknife with a sex toy in his jacket, police said.

He reportedly refused to hand over the stolen item, reopened his pocketknife and at one point lunged toward the worker, forcing her back toward the sales counter.

Bell was locked in initially but later demanded that the business’s door be unlocked and was able to flee, the report states.

Around 9:45 p.m., an officer patrolling in the 2000 block of North College Avenue noticed Bell, who matched a description given to authorities earlier in the robbery.

As the officer pulled in front of Bell and watched him walk in his direction, authorities noted, the sex toy fell out from behind him to the ground.

Bell was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and criminal mischief. He remained at the Washington County jail as of Thursday afternoon, records show.