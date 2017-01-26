Man charged with murder in death of Arkansas high school student, sheriff's office says

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in the death of an Arkansas high school student last week, according to authorities.

The Grant County sheriff’s office said in a statement that Rusty L. Draper of Grant County was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder.

An investigation into the 17-year-old boy’s killing began early Jan. 19 in the 10000 block of Arkansas 35 north of Sheridan, according to the agency.

Officials have declined to release the student’s name.

Multiple media outlets identified the victim as Austin Moody. An obituary published Sunday in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette stated that 17-year-old Austin Moody of Sheridan died Jan. 19.

Draper was being held at the Sheridan jail as of Thursday afternoon, the statement reads.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (870) 942-2101.

