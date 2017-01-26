Arkansan arrested in estranged wife's shooting death after days-long search

After a days-long manhunt that spanned multiple counties, an Arkansas man has been arrested in the shooting death of his estranged wife.

The Boone County sheriff’s office said Thursday that Matthew J. Bolen, 36, was taken into custody at his father's home on Wind Rock Lane in Harrison after calling an investigator to surrender.

Since the death of Heaven Lee Bolen, 26, on Monday, authorities had been searching for Matthew Bolen, combing a four-county area, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Heaven Bolen was shot Sunday in front of her residence on Prospect Street in Harrison and taken to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., where she later died, police said.

Authorities say Matthew Bolen parked his pickup at a hotel, walked to his estranged wife's house, fatally shot her and fled in her SUV.

Her abandoned Chevrolet Equinox was found in a wooded area about 10 miles northwest of downtown Harrison near the intersection of Arkansas 392 and U.S. 412.

Matthew Bolen's 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was found at Hotel Seville, two blocks from Heaven Bolen's home.

Several agencies were involved in the manhunt, including the Harrison Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Bloodhound Alliance.

Read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.