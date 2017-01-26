N.D. pipeline protesters weigh options

CANNON BALL, N.D. -- Most of the demonstrators who gathered on the North Dakota plains to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline declared victory and departed their snowy protest camp last month after the Army announced it would halt the project.

Now that President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to complete the pipeline, the few hundred protesters still living on the wind-whipped prairie must decide what to do: accept defeat and leave, or stay and keep fighting.

Some vow to remain, but Trump's action seems unlikely to spark a major rejuvenation of the depleted camp of people who dubbed themselves "water protectors."

Dan Hein, a 43-year-old Ohio man who has been living at the camp since September, was packing Tuesday to go home.

"I knew this was coming," he said.

But Gena Neal, 43, who traveled there from Oklahoma, said she was staying, even if protests remain subdued.

"We are proving action by just being here," she said Wednesday as snow swirled around a dozen people, many wearing donated ice grippers on their shoes.

Trump on Tuesday signed an executive action ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to quickly reconsider its Dec. 4 decision to stop the construction to allow time for more environmental study. Before the project can be finished, builders need permission to lay pipe under Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir from which an American Indian tribe draws its drinking water.

The tribe at the center of the protests, the Standing Rock Sioux, says the pipeline threatens its water and cultural sites. Developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.

The Oahe segment is the last major piece of the four-state pipeline designed to move North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois. It was not clear when the Corps will act on Trump's memorandum.

Local law enforcement agencies geared up for a possible resumption of protests after Trump's action, but no major incidents materialized, the Morton County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

There have been more than 625 arrests in the region since mid-August. Clashes and arrests tailed off dramatically in recent weeks after the tribal council told the protest camp to disband because of the Dec. 4 decision, the harsh winter weather and the need to get the area cleaned up before spring flooding.

At the camp's peak, several thousand people were packed into a half-mile square, living in teepees, tents, buses, motor homes and semipermanent wooden structures.

One occupant set up a portable radio station. Others established a school in a large tent.

Today, fewer than 300 people remain on the federal land along the confluence of the Cannon Ball and Missouri rivers.

Even with its diminished population, the camp remains under constant surveillance from law enforcement officers and National Guard soldiers perched on nearby bluffs and in aircraft making regular flyovers.

Hein still believes in the cause but is resigned to leaving.

"People have dedicated months of their lives to this and now they're telling us to leave," he said. "If they don't want your help, what are you going to do?"

Not everyone feels that way. Cindy Lou, a 55-year-old New Jersey woman who has been at the camp since October, said she and her husband will stay or "all of this would be for naught."

The tribe is planning to focus on a court battle in distant Washington, D.C., against any reversal of the Dec. 4 decision.

The morning after Trump issued the orders to restart the Dakota Access project as well as the Keystone XL pipeline project, seven Greenpeace protesters climbed a 270-foot-tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurled an orange and yellow banner with the word "Resist."

The banner was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday, and from some angles it appeared to hover over the building. Protesters hoped it would get under Trump's skin.

"There's nothing that irritates him more than to know he's not popular and we don't like him," one of the protesters, Karen Topakian, said in an interview conducted via FaceTime from high up on the crane.

District of Columbia police took a hands-off approach while the protesters suspended themselves from harnesses and ropes below the crane's huge arm. Police closed three city blocks to traffic and waited until the protesters climbed down and were arrested.

The protesters scaled the crane before dawn at a construction site that was previously home to The Washington Post.

They revealed the banner after 9 a.m. and remained atop the crane into the afternoon before beginning a slow descent.

