Southern Bancorp to buy Hamburg bank

Southern Bancorp, a community development financial institution, has agreed to pay $4.5 million to acquire Farmers Bank of Hamburg, the Arkadelphia-based bank said Wednesday.

The $4.5 million will be paid in cash and stock in Southern Bancorp, a privately owned bank.

Farmers Bank is one of the smallest banks in the state, with $42 million in assets.

Southern has $1.2 billion in assets and about 40 branches in Arkansas.

Southern will offer the Hamburg area traditional banking products with financial development, as well as financial education, credit and home-buyer counseling and free tax preparation, Darrin Williams, Southern's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

As a community development financial institution, Southern Bancorp's primary focus is to create economic opportunity in financially underserved communities.

-- David Smith

Lawmakers bid for fish-farmer bird kills

Arkansas' congressional delegation is trying again to get legislation passed to allow fish farmers to kill double-crested cormorants that prey on their livelihoods.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both R-Ark., earlier this week introduced the Safeguard Aquaculture Farmers Act. It's the same legislation that introduced last year but was never acted upon during the waning days of the 114th Congress. U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., whose 1st Congressional District includes many of the state's fish farms, also filed similar legislation last year.

Double-crested cormorants fly south for the winter and feed on bait fish, catfish and minnows on fish farms. Because most of the birds will have arrived in Arkansas by February, the legislation won't help fish farmers this year.

Fish farmers for years have been able to get permits to kill a certain number of the birds. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stopped issuing the permits last year.

-- Stephen Steed

Index gains 5.00 as market climbs

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 5.00 to 365.60 Wednesday.

"Investor sentiment remains high as evidenced by the move through the Dow Jones industrial average 20,000 level as the broad market was led Wednesday by financials, technology and industrials," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 20.7 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 01/26/2017