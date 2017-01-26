FOOTBALL

'Pot' amendment possible

Leaders of the NFL Players Association are preparing a proposal that would amend the sport's drug policies to take a "less punitive" approach to dealing with recreational marijuana use by players, according to the union's executive director, DeMaurice Smith. The proposal will be presented to union's board of player representatives, Smith said Tuesday. If it is approved by those players, Smith said, the proposal will be made to the league. The NFL would have to agree to any changes to the drug policy, which is negotiated and jointly administered by the league and players' union. The proposal to modify the manner in which the league deals with recreational marijuana use would, if it is delivered, come as the NFLPA's recently formed pain management committee separately studies the issue of marijuana use by players as a pain management tool and whether that should be permissible under the drug policies. Marijuana use for any reason currently is banned by the NFL and positive or missed tests can result in fines and suspensions for players.

Protocol not followed

The NFL said its concussion protocol wasn't strictly followed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was treated for a hit to the chin and mouth in a first-round playoff game. Because Moore was bleeding from the mouth, he was allowed to return to the game too quickly at Pittsburgh, the league said in a statement Wednesday. The determination was made after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reviewed the case. No disciplinary action against the Dolphins will be taken, but their staff must undergo a full review of the protocol, and future deviation may lead to fines against the team, the NFL said. Moore was hit in the second quarter as he threw a pass, and the play drew a roughing-the-passer penalty on Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree.

Chiefs hire WR coach

The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Greg Lewis as their new wide receivers coach. Lewis spent last season in the same role for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he began his NFL career in 2003 as a free agent under Coach Andy Reid -- now his new boss in Kansas City. He played eight seasons with the Eagles (2003-08) and Vikings (2009-10), playing in all four of Philadelphia's NFC Championship games and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Lewis was an assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2015 after three seasons coaching in college.

Poinsettia Bowl out

The San Diego Bowl Game Association said it is dropping the Poinsettia Bowl and opening discussions with the Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in case the city closes Qualcomm Stadium after 2018. The announcement Wednesday is a result of the Chargers moving to Los Angeles. That prompted San Diego to begin considering closing aging Qualcomm Stadium rather than continue with costly maintenance. San Diego State's football program could be in peril if Qualcomm closes after 2018. However, a private group on Monday announced plans for a smaller stadium that could host an MLS team and the Aztecs. If necessary, SDSU might be able to play a few seasons at Petco Park. The Poinsettia Bowl lasted 12 years. It was started to help fill hotel rooms before Christmas.

BASEBALL

Dodgers acquire ex-Hog

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired outfielder and former Arkansas Razorback Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich. Eibner combined to hit .193 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI with Kansas City and Oakland in his first big-league season last year. He also appeared in a combined 54 games with Class AAA Omaha and Nashville, hitting .289 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 34 RBI. The 28-year-old outfielder from San Diego has spent six years in the minors after being drafted by the Royals in the second round of the 2010 first-year player draft out of Arkansas. He had been designated for assignment by the A's last week. Tarsovich combined to hit .221 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 90 games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Class AA Tulsa last year.

MLB promoting softball

Gold medalist Jennie Finch is pitching youth softball this spring as an ambassador for Major League Baseball. The commissioner's office announced Wednesday that she'll join Cal Ripken Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr. as MLB youth ambassadors. Finch said she's excited to work on the grass-roots level to let "girls know that MLB is passionate and truly cares about the sport of softball." It will return as an exhibition sport at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Finch will take part in events in Compton, Calif., in April, Oklahoma City in June and Miami and Vero Beach, Fla., in July. The softball RBI World Series begins Aug. 6 in Cincinnati. Finch led Arizona to the 2001 NCAA softball title, won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and silver at the 2008 Beijing Games. She pitched for the Chicago Bandits in the National Pro Fastpitch league from 2005-10.

BASKETBALL

Delle Donne returns

Elena Delle Donne is returning home from China because of a flare up of Lyme disease. Delle Donne went to China earlier this week to join Shanxi in the Chinese Basketball League for the playoffs. The Chicago Sky star announced in a news conference Wednesday that she would be coming back to the United States. Delle Donne has dealt with the bacterial disease since 2008, and it caused her to miss 18 games on three occasions in college at Delaware. After seemingly having it under control, she sat out 17 games for the Sky in 2014.

MEDIA

Brent Musburger’s last call set for Tuesday

The last act of sportscaster Brent Musburger’s long career comes Tuesday.

He will conclude his almost 50-year career with a men’s college basketball game — Georgia at Kentucky from Rupp Arena — at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN. He will call it with analyst Jay Bilas and reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Before then, at 1 p.m. Central on Saturday, Musburger will call the Florida at Oklahoma game with analyst Dick Vitale and Hartung.

Musburger spent the last 27 years at ABC/ESPN. Before that, he spent 15 years at CBS Sports. His career started in local TV in 1968 and moved to the national level in 1975.

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger said in a statement. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.”

In announcing his retirement, ESPN listed his play-by-play or hosting duties — on TV or radio: the Super Bowl, College Football Championship, Final Four, Masters, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, U.S. Open tennis, Belmont Stakes and many others.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement: “Brent’s presence and delivery have come to symbolize big-time sports for multiple generations of fans. When he opens with his signature ‘You are looking live,’ you sit up straight in your chair because you know something important is about to happen. Brent’s catalog of big events is unmatched, and he has skillfully guided us through some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in sports with his authentic and distinctive style. He is one of the best storytellers to ever grace a sports booth. We and the fans will miss him.”

Sports on 01/26/2017