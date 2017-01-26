NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
JANUARY
26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com
27 Saline County chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405.
27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com
28 Manilla chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams. (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com
28 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Will Gunnell. (870) 946-5755.
28 Marianna chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins. (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com
FEBRUARY
17-18 Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler
(501) 837-1530 or bbutler@org
18 Sherwood Bass Club Tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crystal Springs. www.sherwoodbassclub.com
24 Ozark Mountain Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation annual dinner & auction. Donald W. Reynolds Training Center at the Gus Blass Boy Scout Reservation, 1500 Hall Hendren Lane, Damascus. 6 p.m. Matt Johnson (501) 804-3155
25 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Operational department building. Lee Malone. (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com
25 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Cedar Ridge Event Center. Jay Johnston (479) 544-8883 or Jay.Johnston@walmart.com 25 Ashdown chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Dee’s Barn & Venue. Robbie Stavely. (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
MARCH
4 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6094 or stricklandcody77@yahoo.com
Print Headline: Outdoors calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Outdoors calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.