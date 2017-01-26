Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

JANUARY

26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

27 Saline County chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405.

27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

28 Manilla chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams. (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com

28 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Will Gunnell. (870) 946-5755.

28 Marianna chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins. (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

17-18 Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler

(501) 837-1530 or bbutler@org

18 Sherwood Bass Club Tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crystal Springs. www.sherwoodbassclub.com

24 Ozark Mountain Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation annual dinner & auction. Donald W. Reynolds Training Center at the Gus Blass Boy Scout Reservation, 1500 Hall Hendren Lane, Damascus. 6 p.m. Matt Johnson (501) 804-3155

25 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Operational department building. Lee Malone. (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

25 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Cedar Ridge Event Center. Jay Johnston (479) 544-8883 or Jay.Johnston@walmart.com 25 Ashdown chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Dee’s Barn & Venue. Robbie Stavely. (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

MARCH

4 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6094 or stricklandcody77@yahoo.com