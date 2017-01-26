Panel advances bill to allow Arkansas private, home-schooled pupils to take public school courses

A panel of state lawmakers backed a bill Thursday allowing school districts to admit private school or home-schooled students who want to enroll in a course at a local public school.

HB 1208, introduced by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle and co-sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would allow local districts to create policies permitting non-public school students to take classes at their campuses.

The bill would also allow schools to receive money for educating these kids, Lowery said. A public school would receive one-sixth of the state foundation funding amount for each course in which a student is enrolled.

Lowery said the legislation also applies to charter schools, which are public, adding he is open to changing the bill’s language to clarify that point.

Admitting home-schooled and private-schooled students and receiving state funding are things many districts already do, and have done for some time, Lowery said.

“This is already happening. This is already being done. We are just codifying the practice,” he told legislators.

The language of the bill is “permissive, not mandated,” Lowery said, because lawmakers still want to respect local control of education practices. No district would be required to enroll these types of students, he said.

The bill is a “win-win” and might attract certain students and families who have strayed from public education, but decide to return, Lowery said. Some kids might start by taking just one class here or there and realize they want more, he added.

Lowery fielded several questions from Rep. John W. Walker, D-Little Rock who asked if the legislation would allow current public school students to leave classes they did not want to take because they disliked an instructor or classmate.

“Some people don’t want to attend classes under certain teachers or with certain people,” Walker said.

Lowery responded by saying any policy can be “eroded or undermined” by certain hypotheticals, but nothing in his experience indicates that scenario is happening or would happen. Families would have to jump through a lot of hoops just to avoid one class, he added.

The bill just gives people further choice, Lowery said.

Walker then asked if Lowery was aware that whole groups of students have left their classes in Arkansas because they did not want to be around fellow pupils of a different race.

Lowery replied that that had “nothing to do with this bill." He later stated districts are still bound by state anti-discrimination laws and their locally crafted anti-discrimination policies.

After fielding several other questions, lawmakers advanced the bill to the full House.