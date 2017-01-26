Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 26, 2017, 11 a.m.

Parolee from Hot Springs accused of biting girlfriend on Christmas Day

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.

preston

Preston

A parolee from Hot Springs was arrested this week on accusations he attacked and bit his girlfriend on Christmas, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Derenzo Deshon Preston, 22, faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery. He remained in the Garland County jail Thursday with bail set at $5,000.

Authorities say Preston's girlfriend reported he bit her on the forearm and hand during an argument before kicking and punching her, the paper reported.

Preston was reportedly previously convicted of third-degree domestic battery in 2015. Online records show Preston is on parole through 2020.

Arkansas Online