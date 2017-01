Pension, scrapping Mexico plant hurt Ford 2016 net profit

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co.'s net income fell nearly 40 percent last year as a big pension adjustment and the cost of scrapping a new plant in Mexico outweighed an otherwise strong performance.

The company on Thursday posted $4.6 billion in net income, down nearly $2.8 billion from a year earlier. But Ford said its pretax profit for the year hit $10.4 billion, the second-best ever, while revenue rose slightly to $151.8 billion.

Ford's 56,000 U.S. hourly workers will reap the benefits. They'll get average profit-sharing checks of $9,000 based on a pretax North American profit of just over $9 billion.

But with slowing sales expected in the U.S., Ford's most lucrative market, and big investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said it expects 2017 profits to be strong but lower than last year.

For the fourth quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker posted a $783 million net loss compared with a $1.9 billion profit a year ago.

The loss was due largely to a $3 billion noncash adjustment of pension obligations and a $200 million charge for halting construction of the Mexican factory. That was announced earlier this month amid criticism from President Donald Trump that Ford was shifting production of the compact Focus to Mexico.

Ford canceled construction of the Focus plant in the fourth quarter, but still intends to make the cars in Mexico at an existing plant. The company says no jobs will be lost due to the move because the current Focus plant near Detroit will build new a new small pickup and SUV.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.