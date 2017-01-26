Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Thief drives tractor through wall of home, steals safe, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
BERLIN — Police in northwestern Germany are searching for a brazen thief — or thieves — who knocked down the wall of a house with a tractor and made off with a safe.
Police say the tractor was used early Thursday morning to bash down the wall of the home in the town of Buende, west of Hannover, according to the dpa news agency.
The thief or thieves grabbed the safe and fled, and the John Deere farm tractor was left halfway inside the house.
Authorities say the home's residents weren't harmed in the robbery but refused to say what was being kept in the safe or to give any further information because of the ongoing investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Thief drives tractor through wall of home, steals safe, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.