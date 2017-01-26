Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 26, 2017, noon

PHOTOS: Thief drives tractor through wall of home, steals safe, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.

a-tractor-stands-in-front-of-a-damaged-house-after-it-broke-through-the-wall-in-buende-northwestern-germany-on-thursday-jan-26-2017

PHOTO BY NORD-WEST-MEDIA TV/DPA VIA AP

A tractor stands in front of a damaged house after it broke through the wall in Buende, northwestern Germany, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

BERLIN — Police in northwestern Germany are searching for a brazen thief — or thieves — who knocked down the wall of a house with a tractor and made off with a safe.

Police say the tractor was used early Thursday morning to bash down the wall of the home in the town of Buende, west of Hannover, according to the dpa news agency.

The thief or thieves grabbed the safe and fled, and the John Deere farm tractor was left halfway inside the house.

Authorities say the home's residents weren't harmed in the robbery but refused to say what was being kept in the safe or to give any further information because of the ongoing investigation.

