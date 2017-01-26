In sexual assault on girl, man held

North Little Rock police Wednesday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month, according to a police report.

Akeem Sadon Murphy, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to the report.

The 14-year-old victim reported the sexual assault to police earlier this month and said Murphy had forced her to perform oral sex on him at a North Little Rock apartment complex, the report said.

The girl gave a recorded statement last week and told police he had forced her to perform oral sex on him two times last month, police said. She also told police he would expose his genitalia to her, according to the report.

Murphy told police Wednesday that the 14-year-old girl had performed oral sex on him two times last month, according to the report.

A police report said Murphy was homeless, while an online jail roster reported he had an address in North Little Rock.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night and held without bail.

1 robber slain, heist suspect's bail $1M

A Little Rock man who is the alleged accomplice of a would-be robber fatally shot by a pizza employee this week appeared via video in court for the first time Wednesday and had his bail set at $1 million.

Anthony Michel, 40, appeared on a video screen before Judge Alice F. Lightle in Little Rock District Court around 9:40 a.m. His public defender, Lisa Walton, waived a reading of the allegations against him that led to charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft, all felonies.

The charges resulted from a shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bank of the Ozarks at 13415 Otter Creek Parkway.

Two Domino's Pizza employees, Nathaniel Carter, 24, and David Stricklin, 50, both of Little Rock, were depositing money when they were approached by Michel and 35-year-old Cornell James Drones of Little Rock, police said.

Both Drones and Michel were armed and tried to rob the employees, but there was a brief struggle, and Drones dropped his firearm, police said. Carter then picked up the gun and fired several times, striking Drones, authorities said.

As authorities were processing the crime scene around 4 a.m., police found Michel hiding in some bushes, a police spokesman said at the scene. Michel was arrested.

An accomplice in a felony in which someone is killed can be charged with capital murder, according to Arkansas' definition of the crime.

A hearing was scheduled for March 24.

Metro on 01/26/2017