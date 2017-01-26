Positioned well

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Sixteen is a lot sweeter for the Arkansas basketball team this season.

With a game left to play in January at Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Razorbacks (16-4, 5-3) already have equaled their victory total from last season after beating Vanderbilt 71-70 on Tuesday night in Memorial Gym.

Arkansas finished 16-16 last season with a 68-61 loss to Florida in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in the SEC Tournament.

"That was a tough season last year, especially coming up just short in so many games," Razorbacks senior guard Dusty Hannahs said. "To already equal our wins last year, it just shows the progress we're making,

"But we're not near done yet. We've still got a lot of other things to do."

Hannahs and senior center Moses Kingsley are the top returning scorers.

"We feel good, but we've still got to keep going," Kingsley said. "We want more. We're not satisfied."

This is the 17th time in the past 41 seasons the Razorbacks have started 16-4 or better through 20 games, and the previous 16 times they went to the NCAA Tournament -- starting in 1977 and most recently in 2015.

But several Razorbacks said after the Vanderbilt game that their focus isn't on the NCAA Tournament -- at least not yet.

"We don't want to think about anything in the future," Hannahs said. "It's one game at a time for us."

The Razorbacks staged their own version of the Music City Miracle against Vanderbilt after going 7:24 without scoring and trailing 58-43 with less than six minutes to play after the Commodores went on a 15-0 run.

"Everybody was attacking," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "When you're down, that's your mindset. You've got to get in attack mode defensively and offensively."

The Razorbacks scored on 13 of their final 14 possessions, starting with junior guard Daryl Macon's two free throws with 5:55 left.

Macon hit three free throws with 1.6 seconds left -- after being fouled by Joe Toye on a three-point attempt -- to put the Razorbacks ahead 71-70.

Nolan Cressler got off a shot near midcourt at the buzzer that bounced off the backboard and caught the front of the rim.

"With a pressing team like Arkansas, you've got to be consistent for 40 minutes because a two- or three-minute window can be the difference in the game," Commodores Coach Bryce Drew said. "Credit them for making those two minutes their best two at the end."

Hannahs scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the final 4:38. He finished 0 of 6 on three-pointers, but he had five baskets on drives and hit 7 of 9 free throws.

"I thought Dusty really got aggressive in the second half, and we needed that," Anderson said. "On this team, we've got guys that have roles, and when they step into those roles, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody else."

Arkansas outscored Vanderbilt 13-6 in the final 1:54 with the help of two turnovers by the Commodores on steals by Kingsley and Jaylen Barford.

"We just stayed connected on defense and kept playing hard," Barford said. "We work on situations like that all the time in practice, and that really helped out a whole lot."

Hannahs said it's not uncommon for one set of players in practice to overcome a big deficit during situational scrimmage work.

"It's just a testament to our mindset," Hannahs said. "We've had some bad games and lost, but we're never going to give up. That's one thing about this team."

The Razorbacks have overcome larger deficits than 15 points to win SEC games.

Arkansas beat Alabama 65-63 in 2006 after trailing by 18 points and beat LSU 106-92 in overtime in 1992 after trailing by 16 points, but those victories came at home and the deficits were early in the second half.

The Razorbacks rallied from down 15 points to win 72-68 at Georgia in 2010 after trailing 37-22 at halftime.

Winning at Memorial Gym -- where Vanderbilt is 778-218 -- and erasing such a large deficit with so little time is a different matter.

"I think our guys are learning how to play with poise," Anderson said. "They're not panicking."

Arkansas is 3-1 in SEC road games, losing only at Kentucky, and came back from 13 down at Tennessee to win 82-78 and down 12 at Texas A&M to win 62-60.

"I don't even look at it being down 15 or down 13 or 12," Anderson said. "I look at it as, 'Where are we when we get to that four-minute mark? Are we in position where we can make some things happen?'

"It's like no lead is safe as long we've got time on the clock. That's something we preach to our guys."

Arkansas has won four consecutive games since losing to Mississippi State 74-68 in Walton Arena.

"I think it's just about staying focused and dialed in and being accountable," Barford said. "We've been clicking ever since the Mississippi State game.

"That loss woke us up and brought us back to reality. It showed we can't take anything for granted, that we have to fight and play hard every night."

Barford, Macon, Arlando Cook and Dustin Thomas are among the newcomers who have played in every game, along with returnees Hannahs, Kingsley, Anton Beard, Manny Watkins and Trey Thompson.

"I think there's no question we've improved, and that's what you want to do from year to year," Anderson said. "It's a credit to our guys, and I think it's a credit to our staff because we assembled players that fit what we're doing.

"These guys are buying into it, and they're playing for each other."

Up next

ARKANSAS VS. OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 3 p.m. Saturday WHERE Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla. RECORDS Arkansas 16-4, 5-3 SEC; Oklahoma State 12-8, 2-6 Big 12 SERIES Oklahoma State leads 36-14 TELEVISION ESPNU RADIO Razorback Sports Network

