Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Alsvid in the eighth

BEST BET Far Out Kailee in the ninth

LONG SHOT Robin Deann in the second

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 27-72 (37.5 percent)

Confidence ratings * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like ****confident choice

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

DESERT THIEF** lost a late lead when second in a key $20,000 claiming race just two back at Del Mar. The California shipper benefits from recent racing and is racing for high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. TOSHA TALIFERO earned the field's fastest Beyer figure when third best in the 2016 Pippin at Oaklawn, and she is dropping to the lowest level of her career. All three of her career victories have been at this distance. RIBBON OF DARKNESS is a three-time winner at Oaklawn who crushed $20,000 rivals at Remington. He is back in the claiming game after a poor two-turn stake.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Desert Thief Franco Diodoro 4-1

6 Tosha Talifero Roman Van Berg 3-1

2 Ribbon of Darkness Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

5 Dancinanimaux Corbett Martin 5-1

3 Gingermore Cannon Hartman 8-1

4 Big Red Seven Court Fires 9-2

1 Run Away's Sis Birzer Richard 6-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

ROBIN DEANN* showed good early speed before fading in a race that produced three next-out winners, and the second-time starter shows several encouraging 5-furlong breezes and is dropping in class. ROCSI HARBOR has fast works leading up to her career debut and represents a stable that wins with first-timers, but if she is talented why not run for the big bucks in a state-bred maiden allowance race? RISKY'S BEST is another unraced filly with a series of sharp workouts, and she too has a trainer that wins with this kind.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Robin Deann Sanjur Milligan 12-1

6 Rocsi Harbor Santana Cates 7-2

10 Risky's Best Loveberry Martin 4-1

4 Kelly Belly Kid Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

2 Explosive Candy Pompell Jayaraman 10-1

11 Endless Bloom Rodriguez Whited 6-1

12 Miss Shelby Canchari Witt 12-1

14 Reordained Laviolette Gonzalez 10-1

5 Lost Shakerof Salt Franco Compton 8-1

1 Raise a Ghost Birzer Martin 10-1

13 Bittersweet Kennedy Anderson 5-1

8 Is Out De La Cruz Carranza 15-1

9 Trintrin Emigh Jackson 15-1

7 Laura Ray McNeil Hornsby 20-1

3 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

STREET GRAY*** has not raced since May, but he raced well against better at Churchill, Keeneland and Gulfstream Park. New trainer Genaro Garcia has a good record with horses returning from vacation time. CATAROUX is dropping in price after consecutive fourth-place finishes at Churchill, and he did break his maiden last winter at Oaklawn Park. CHARMING DEPUTY finished a close second in an allowance race only two races back at Hawthorne, and he worked a bullet 4 furlongs six days earlier at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Street Gray Roman Garcia 3-1

6 Cataroux Borel Morse 5-2

2 Charming Deputy Sanjur Haran 6-1

4 Mud Light Loveberry Howard 8-1

3 Night Spree LQuinonez Irwin 10-1

1 Tiz Bronco Billy Court Holthus 5-1

9 Drinkin' Song Corbett Von Hemel 12-1

5 Congrats Given Birzer Campbell 10-1

8 Green Card Clawson Whiting 10-1

4 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SUGAR CUBE*** is a pair of photo finish losses from having won eight consecutive races, and she is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed. She drew a favorable inside post. C C'S SONG finished a distant second behind the top selection at Ellis before winning consecutive races at Churchill, and her early speed always has her in position to win turning for home. KISS was forwardly placed before drawing off and defeating $16,000 claimers here Jan. 13. A similar effort may prove good enough to repeat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Sugar Cube LQuinonez Hiles 5-2

5 C C's Song Court Kardoush 7-2

6 Kiss St Julien Broberg 4-1

4 Lucy's Revenge Landeros Vance 12-1

8 Banjo Cat Rocco Williamson 5-1

9 Miss Mamacita Sanjur Williamson 12-1

2 Rose to Glory Roman Garcia 8-1

7 You Should Be Here Canchari Martin 10-1

3 Awesome Look Corbett Martin 15-1

5 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

OCTOBER SKY** has not raced in 11 months, but the Arkansas-bred gelding appears to hold a slight talent advantage. His recent workouts are far more upbeat than works leading up to races in previous years. DETROIT COWBOY finished with energy in a second-place finish against similar at Churchill, and he has raced consistently well when ridden by today's rider. BY GOLLY IT'S A CAT easily defeated Oklahoma-bred maidens in front-running fashion at Remington, and the improving 4-year-old has red-hot connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 October Sky Canchari Martin 9-2

3 Detroit Cowboy Court Puckett 5-1

4 By Golly It's a Cat Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

1 Vbreeze Ulloa Haran 8-1

9 Proper Decorum LQuinonez Von Hemel 7-2

8 Chip Van Winkle Pompell Holthus 12-1

2 Heartland Hit Loveberry Petalino 8-1

6 Strawn's Cash Rodriguez Milligan 15-1

7 Gone Preachin Laviolette Gonzalez 20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

DRIP BREW** appears to be the speed of the speed, and he is cutting back in distance. Trainer Ron Moquett is spotting horses where they can win. SEEKING HER MINE tired inside the final furlong in a front-running fourth-place debut at Delta, and she is dropping into a maiden-claimer. Trainer Steve Asmussen trainees typically show much more in a second race. SCOTCH IS MY CANDY has produced four months of encouraging works leading up to her career debut. She has winning connections and is in a spot where she can win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Drip Brew Eramia Moquett 6-1

9 Seeking Her Mine Santana Asmussen 4-1

8 Scotch Is My Candy Cannon Hartman 7-2

7 Salute the Warrior Perez Hartan 5-1

2 Liza G. Birzer Van Berg 5-1

1 Plum Gorgeous Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

5 Mystical Temple Osorio Cox 15-1

3 Stay Spicy Landeros Williamson 12-1

4 Indian Trick Diaz Van Berg 10-1

6 Splendid Lady LQuinonez Von Hemel 15-1

7 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DAZZLING OKIE** finished 2016 with three sharp races at Remington. Subsequent breezes at Oaklawn have been good, and he has raced well at Oaklawn. ANMAAT raced competitively against stronger opposition last season at Oaklawn, and he benefits from a good effort just 10 days back and is switching riders. LIMONTE is back at the distance of his most recent victory after a pair of useful sprint races at Churchill. He possesses route speed and keeps Hall of Fame rider Calvin Borel.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Dazzling Okie BQuinonez Young 5-2

12 Anmaat Osorio Garcia 10-1

7 Limonte Borel Wiggins 5-1

3 Sylvan Hills Boy Santana Cates 7-2

5 High Dollar Kitten Corbett Matthews 8-1

1 Class President Sanjur Contreras 10-1

6 Hayq's Fable Ulloa Haran 8-1

13 National Defence Osorio Calderon 10-1

8 Summer King Roman Chleborad 20-1

2 Incitement Birzer Van Berg 15-1

11 Forafewdollarsmore Canchari Manley 20-1

10 Vacanza LQuinonez Litfin 20-1

9 Faithful Neighbor Perez Lauer 30-1

8 Purse $76,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ALSVID*** is a career earner of better than $1.3 million, and the veteran was a graded stakes winner in 2016. His ability to rate and finish is a big plus in a field that figures to produce a fast and contentious pace. BLACK BEAR finished second in three stakes races last season, and he benefits from a race over the track and does not have to have an early lead to win. RAY'SWARRIOR is a lightly raced 5-year-old with plenty of speed. Trouble at the start compromised his best chance when returning from a long break Jan. 15.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Alsvid Hill Hartman 1-1

5 Black Bear Borel Morse 6-1

3 Ray'swarrior Landeros Hobby 5-1

2 Candy Ruby Vazquez Diodoro 6-1

6 Sharp Art Marquez Kordenbrock 10-1

4 Will Munnings Santana Moquett 8-1

7 Imahit LQuinonez Trout 12-1

8 Fleet Eagle Loveberry Martin 20-1

9 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

FAR OUT KAILEE*** rallied to second in his last start in similar competition at Remington. He drew an advantageous post position, and he is back in the hands of winning trainer Chris Hartman. GIOCOURAGEMENT defeated $30k maiden-claimers in the fall at Keeneland, and he has good route speed and was claimed by a sharp trainer. He deserves a long look. FRENCHMAN BAY is dropping to the lowest price of his career after a solid fifth-place allowance finish at Turfway. Even though he doesn't win often, he has earned 10 second- or third-place finishes.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Far Out Kailee Cannon Hartman 5-2

8 Giocouragement Osorio Mason 3-1

3 Frenchman Bay BQuinonez Garcia 5-1

4 The Rouge Diesel Birzer Hall 6-1

10 Bower's Point St Julien Caldwell 10-1

6 Crush Eramia Broberg 12-1

9 Wolf Bayou Landeros Kordenbrock 10-1

7 Captain's Mast Lantz Campbell 15-1

2 Light Bound Bid Felix Loy 15-1

5 Gold in the Bank Canchari Hall 15-1

Sports on 01/26/2017