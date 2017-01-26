Second kidnap suspect held

CONWAY -- The Faulkner County sheriff's office said Wednesday that it has arrested a second man on charges of kidnapping and attempted capital murder after two suspects purportedly were forcing two other men to dig their own graves.

Tommy Phillips, 30, of Vilonia was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a lengthy negotiation with sheriff's investigators, according to reports. He surrendered to Sheriff Tim Ryals and investigators without incident, a sheriff's news release said. Phillips was jailed without bail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

Authorities said Phillips was involved in the purported kidnapping with his brother, Michael Phillips, 24, of Conway on Saturday near Brannon Landing. Michael Phillips remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bond.

Police received a tip that a man known as "Jon Jon" had been seen being forced into a car. When officers arrived at the scene, Tommy Phillips fled into the woods, a report said. Still present were Michael Phillips; Nathaniel Moseby Jr.; and Jonathan Lewis, who indicated that he was "Jon Jon."

Police haven't said exactly what Moseby's involvement is in the case.

Lewis told police that the suspects were having him "dig a grave," reports said. Police later found a shovel, a chain saw, freshly disturbed dirt and "the beginnings of a hole in the ground," according to the report. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Bledsoe said Tuesday, "It appears both [Lewis and Moseby] were being told to dig graves."

Bledsoe said it was not a random-attack case.

State Desk on 01/26/2017