Stars align: Venus in first final of a major since 2009

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Venus Williams held up her end of the deal for another all-sisters Australian Open final with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 victory today over CoCo Vandeweghe, becoming the oldest player to reach the final of the tournament in the Open era.

Williams, 36, is back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since losing to younger sister Serena at Wimbledon in 2009 and her first here since 2003, when she was defeated again by Serena.

She could get a chance to avenge that loss -- as 22-time major winner Serena Williams was playing Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 34, later today for a spot in the final.

"It means so much, mostly because she played so well. I mean, she played so unbelievable. I had to play defense the whole time it felt like," Williams said of Vandeweghe, 25, who was playing her first major semifinal. "To be able to get through the final from a match like this -- I'm excited about American tennis as well."

Williams needed four match points on Vandeweghe's serve in the last game before converting. Then she put both hands on her face, almost in surprise.

"It's more than a cherry on top," she said. "It's more than I dreamed of."

It was the first Grand Slam semifinal in singles for Vandeweghe and the 21st for Williams, who reached her first and won her first nearly 20 years ago at the 1997 U.S. Open.

It was a strong first set, one in which neither player had a clear edge in pace, but Vandeweghe began to find her range on her own service games after the midway point.

She carried that momentum into the tiebreaker, which she broke open at 2-2 by winning four consecutive points. It was the first set Williams had lost in the tournament.

Earlier, Bob and Mike Bryan earned a shot at a seventh Australian Open doubles title after a rain-interrupted 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 semifinal victory Friday over Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The third-seeded American twins celebrated with their traditional chest bump leap after closing out the match, their 10th semifinal appearance at Melbourne Park.

Mike Bryan dropped serve in the first game but the brothers were quickly back on track in what became a tight set decided in a tiebreaker.

The Bryans' variety of shots came to the fore on the critical points as they reeled off the first six points in the tiebreaker.

After a 25-minute rain delay to start the second set, the match resumed under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena.

At 2-2, Garcia-Lopez found himself under attack on serve and he double-faulted to hand the Bryans the vital service break.

He dropped serve again in the ninth game when Carreno Busta sent a reflex volley over the baseline to give the Bryans the straight sets warmup for another Australian final.

Sports on 01/26/2017