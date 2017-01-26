Style: Representing Arkansas

Little Rock filmmaker Amman Abbasi’s first feature, the Central Arkansas-shot Dayveon, premiered at the the prestigious Sundance Film Festival (which had well over 4,000 entries this year) this week and was snapped up by a distributor for theatrical release. So what’s it like to be earning all these accolades and audience approval? Well, our Piers Marchant is at Sundance, where he talked to Abbasi and saw his movie.

In other news, we’re still easing into the 2017 movie year, with our Dan Lybarger reviewing the family feature A Dog’s Purpose and Karen Martin bringing you the latest in home video options. All this and more in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.