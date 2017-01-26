Sugar Bears hinder league's top scorers

Central Arkansas 67, Stephen F. Austin 63

The Southland Conference's top defense won out over its best offense Wednesday.

Maggie Proffitt scored 19 points, Taylor Baudoin added 17 and the Central Arkansas women's basketball team beat Stephen F. Austin 67-63 on Wednesday in Nacogdoches, Texas.

UCA forced three turnovers in the final minute to hold off a Stephen F. Austin. It was the Lumberjacks first Southland loss and snapped their 14-game winning streak.

UCA (14-4, 6-2), which has won five in a row, shot 48.1 percent from the floor (25 of 52) and made 5 of 9 three-pointers. The Sugar Bears, who were holding teams to a league-best 52.3 points per game, let the Lumberjacks (15-3, 6-1) shoot 50.0 percent (21 of 42) but held them to their lowest point total against a Southland team this year, which was 12 points below their league-leading average of 75.7.

UCA took a 55-45 lead into the fourth quarter and led 59-49 before a 12-2 run for Stephen F. Austin tied the game at 61-61 with 3:27 left. Taylor Ross hit a jumper to tie the game at 63-63 with 1:48 left.

Kierra Jordan broke the final tie on a layup with 1:16 left to make it 65-63 UCA, and two Baudoin free throws set the final score.

Baudoin made a three-pointer with nine seconds left in the first quarter to give UCA a 20-18 lead. Stephen F. Austin took a brief lead in the second quarter on a Brentley Branch basket with 1:13 left to go for a 36-35 score. Proffitt answered with a three-point play, then added a three-pointer with two seconds left to put UCA up 41-36 at halftime.

The Sugar Bears scored the first six points of the third quarter to go up 47-36.

SOUTHLAND MEN

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 78,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 76

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Central Arkansas’ Thatch Unruh twice took threepoint shots that would have tied the game in the final seconds, but neither fell as the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

UCA trailed 76-73 with 14 seconds left when Unruh missed a three-point attempt from the right wing. The ball went out of bounds off Stephen F. Austin, and with six seconds left, Unruh’s three-pointer from the left wing went off the rim.

Ty Charles then made two free throws for the Lumberjacks (10-10, 5-3 Southland Conference) before UCA’s Jordan Howard made a three at the buzzer.

The Bears (4-17, 3-5) trailed 71-58 with 6:52 left before coming back. A 9-1 run capped by two free throws by Darraja Parnell made it 72-69 with 2:36 left. Then a Howard jumper with 1:49 left made it 74-71, and a layup by Mathieu Kamba made it 75-73 with 1:24 left, but the Bears couldn’t close the gap.

Howard had 25 points, Kamba had 16 and Parnell had 13 for the Bears, who shot 55.8 percent (24 for 43) from the floor and made 10 of 17 three-pointers. TJ Holyfield led Stephen F. Austin, which shot 42.4 percent (28 for 66), with 19 points.

