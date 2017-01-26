Target pushes vendors for list

Target Corp. on Wednesday introduced a new policy governing chemicals in the products it sells, a move that will push hundred of suppliers to list ingredients in everything from fragrances to floor cleaner.

The guidelines, unveiled Wednesday, include removing perfluorinated chemicals and flame retardants from textiles in the next five years, as well as eventually disclosing ingredients in all products.

Target's new rules come amid growing consumer demand for more natural products, whether it's organic food, natural cosmetics or cleaning products. Sales of the retailer's Made to Matter line, which touts "cleaner" ingredients, rose 30 percent last fiscal year. The move comes after a similar effort by Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in July, when the world's largest retailer moved toward banning eight chemical groups, including formaldehyde and triclosan.

Customers "are increasingly concerned about those chemicals in the products that they use," said Jennifer Silberman, Target's chief sustainability officer. That has prompted them to demand greater transparency and access to greener products, she said.

In 2015, Target began encouraging manufacturers to list ingredients and remove hundreds of what it calls "unwanted chemicals," such as bisphenol A. The company is relying on a sustainable-product index, which awards points to more natural items, to judge vendors' wares. The new policy sets a goal of full ingredient disclosure by 2020 in categories consumers encounter most closely: beauty, baby, personal care and cleaning goods. The aim is disclosure of all ingredients in all products.

The retailer also vowed to reformulate products by 2020 without certain chemicals, such as formaldehyde and phthalates. The plan encompasses substances used in the manufacturing process and in and around stores -- such as landscaping materials -- to protect workers as well, Silberman said.

Yet, finding safer ingredients isn't always easy or cheap. In some cases, there may be no alternative, forcing the industry to invent ingredients. Target plans to invest as much as $5 million to develop safer products.

Retailers have plenty of reason to change. In a June report, research firm Mintel found that 66 percent of consumers it surveyed said it was important to use environmentally friendly cleaning products, and 63 percent believed ingredients in many cleaning products are unhealthy.

Veena Singla, a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Target's plan is a move in the right direction.

"Transparency is a key element of the Target policy because you can't address what you don't know," Singla said. "Identifying and removing harmful chemicals is just the first step."

