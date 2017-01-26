THE WEEKEND TEN

1 SISTER

A lounge singer (Soara-Joye Ross) who has witnessed her mobster boyfriend commit a violent crime, goes deep under cover -- in a convent -- in Sister Act the Musical (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane, based on the screenplay by Joseph Howard), 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday (added performance, 7 p.m. Feb. 7) at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Sixth and Main streets, Little Rock. A pre-show director's talk precedes a preview at 7 p.m. today. Tickets: $60, $40; $30 for students. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org. See story on Page 4E.

2 SIGHTS

"Ansel Adams: Early Works," 41 original prints by photographic giant Ansel Adams, and "Herman Maril: The Strong Forms of Our Experience," 90 works by the mid-Atlantic Modernist, go on display Friday at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Both will remain on display through April 16. Admission is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

3 SYMPHONY

Pianist Norman Krieger joins the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Philip Mann to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway. The Masterworks program also includes Samuel Barber's Essay No. 1 and the Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn by Johannes Brahms. Tickets are $14-$67, $10 for students and active duty military, free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. See story on Page 5E.

4 SLURP

Bring your muffin tin and an appetite; they'll supply the spoons. Nearly three dozen area restaurants and caterers will be serving soups for at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' annual Soup Sunday fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. Boulevard Bread Co.'s Chris McMillan will be the featured chef; Craig O'Neill is the master of ceremonies. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 after 5 p.m. Friday; $10 for children 5-17, free for kids younger than 5. Patron tickets, $50 ($60 after 5 p.m. Friday), provide special seating, complimentary beer and wine and appetizers and desserts that won't be available in the main ballroom. Call (501) 371-9678.

5 SOULFUL

Contemporary Christian band Big Daddy Weave's Set Free Tour arrives at Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, 7 p.m. today. Advance tickets are $20, $35 for early entry, $50 for VIP. Tickets are $5 more at the door. Visit bigdaddyweave.com.

6 SASSY

Fort Smith comedian Desiree Newton headlines Nasty Women of Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Loony Bin Comedy Club, Breckenridge Village, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. The show will also feature performances by Robyn Adair, Kayla Esmond, Amber Glaze, Hannah Malmstrom and Ashley Wright Ihler. Tickets: $10. Call (501) 228-5555 or visit lr.loonybincomedy.com.

7 SOAR

DeGray Lake Resort State Park goes searching for symbols in the sky with its annual Eagles Et Cetera weekend, Friday-Sunday. The weekend's activities include birding tours, children's bird-theme activities, lessons on falconry and raptor rehabilitation and a birds of prey show courtesy of the Little Rock Zoo. Most activities are free but lake tours are $10, $6 for children 6-12. Call (501) 865-5810 or visit degray.com.

8 SCIENCE

The Mid-America Science Museum, 600 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs, will serve up hot cocoa and marshmallows along with its hands-on science exhibits at Winter Fest on Saturday. Visitors who take a child's size coat or item of cold-weather clothing will save $2 on admission. Regular admission is $10, $8 for ages 65 and older and children 3-12. Hours Saturday are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

9 STAGS

Spend a weekend exploring all things outdoors at the Arkansas Big Buck Classic, 1-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. Admission is $12, $5 for children 5-12. Call (501) 985-1533 or visit bigbuckclassic.com.

10 'STAYING ALIVE'

Disco lives again at Night Fever: An Evening of the Bee Gees. Tribute band Night Fever will perform more than 25 Bee Gees hits in this Warfield Concert Series presentation, 7:30 p.m. today at Lily Peter Auditorium, Phillips Community College, 1000 Campus Drive, Helena-West Helena. Admission is free but tickets are encouraged. Call (870) 338-8374 or visit warfieldconcerts.com.

Weekend on 01/26/2017