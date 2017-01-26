TODAY’S D-I STATE GAMES

UALR women at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La. RECORDS UALR 13-6, 7-0 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Monroe 4-14, 1-6 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.1 3.6 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 14.7 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.3 6.9 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 7.0 5.4 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.7 6.8 COACH Joe Foley (278-150 in 14th season at UALR, 731-260 in 30th season overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Alexis Collins, 5-6, Jr. 12.3 3.2 G Carissa Moody, 5-10, Fr. 7.1 4.5 F Gabriella Cortez, 5-11, Jr. 12.4 5.1 F Logan Oestreich, 6-0, Fr. 3.7 3.7 F Dani Anderson, 6-0, So. 2.8 2.9 COACH Jeff Dow (28-48 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe, 249-154 in 14th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULM 58.8 Points for 56.6 56.5 Points against 72.1 +2.2 Rebound margin -0.6 +1.5 Turnover margin -8.1 40.0 FG pct. 36.7 26.5 3-pt. pct. 27.2 76.0 FT pct. 72.8 CHALK TALK UALR has the top two scorers in Sun Belt play in seniors Sharde Collins (20.3 points per game) and Kaitlyn Pratt (18.1 points per game). … The Trojans have scored at least 71 points in their last six games, the longest such streak in Coach Joe Foley’s 14 seasons at the school. The streak began with a 78-34 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 31 in Little Rock. … The Warhawks rank 11th in the Sun Belt in scoring at 56.6 points per game, and 10th in scoring defense at 72.1 points allowed per game. … UALR has won 10 in a row in the series.

— Troy Schulte

ASU women at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 7 p.m. Central WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La. RECORDS Arkansas State 4-15, 2-5 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Lafayette 10-6, 4-3 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 9.0 2.5 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.5 2.2 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.7 4.0 F Lauren Bradshaw, 6-2, Jr. 5.7 6.5 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.8 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (303-244 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaylyn Gordon, 5-5, Sr. 18.6 4.1 G Jasmine Thomas, 5-7, Fr. 10.4 3.8 F Gabby Alexander, 5-11, Sr. 5.9 4.7 F Simone Fields, 6-0, Jr. 15.1 7.8 F Nekia Jones, 5-11, Jr. 5.5 3.6 COACH Garry Brodhead (82-65 in fifth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULL 61.3 Points for 69.6 73.3 Points against 68.2 -7.1 Rebound margin -1.3 -0.7 Turnover margin 3.9 35.6 FG pct. 42.0 35.7 3-pt. pct. 32.2 65.3 FT pct. 63.8 CHALK TALK Louisiana-Lafayette has lost two games in a row and on Saturday was held to a season-low 40 points in a loss at Texas State. … Today’s game features two of the Sun Belt’s top three scoring freshmen. Louisiana-Lafayette leads Sun Belt freshmen at 10.4 points per game, while ASU’s Tahlon Hopkins is averaging 9.6 points off the bench. … ASU is 0-9 in road games this season, and Louisiana-Lafayette is 7-1 at the Cajundome. … ASU forward Lauren Bradshaw started in Saturday’s loss to Troy, her first start since Dec. 31. She had 12 points and 9 rebounds.