Torrey Pines North's redo on full display

Tiger Woods isn't the only one whose debut in 2017 at Torrey Pines is getting some attention.

The 156-man field at the Farmers Insurance Open will get its first look at the North Course that has been renovated by Tom Weiskopf. The North Course is used for the opening two rounds before the cut is made. The tournament ends with two rounds on the South.

The most noticeable change is that Weiskopf switched the North's nines so that the final nine holes take advantage of the spectacular views along the Pacific Ocean. He also changed up what is now the final two holes, converting the 17th (previously No. 8) into a par 5 along the canyon and the next hole into a strong par 4.

The most important change was the greens. They are larger with more undulation, have a SubAir system and have a bentgrass known as "Tyee 007." That means players will face bent greens on the North and poa annua on the South.

Weiskopf also removed 18 bunkers.

All of the par 3s are now over 200 yards (two are severely downhill), while the par 5s are between 520 yards and 560 yards, which should be reachable in two shots for most of the field. The North was lengthened by only about 200 yards.

Weiskopf said the best scoring will be from No. 5 through No. 11 because of the par 5s and two of the shorter par 4s. He believes the North will probably be two or three shots easier than the South, depending on conditions. Then again, he wasn't concerned with how the scores of the best players in the world. He was more interested in the other 51 weeks of the year.

"I'm worried about 80,000 rounds of golf, trying to make people that come here to play make it a point to play the North course now, not avoid playing it," Weiskopf said.

Choose words wisely

A Nevada high school basketball coach has been suspended for three games after he sent an offensive text to one of his players preparing for a game against a team from an Indian reservation.

Virginia City girls Coach Ken Fujii texted his player to "get ready to scalp or be scalped" before the Jan. 13 game against Pyramid Lake High School.

Fujii's principal, Patrick Beckwith, told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Wednesday that the suspension extends through a Feb. 4 rematch between the teams.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe had called for Fujii's firing and asked for the state athletic association to investigate.

Fujii, who has coached 50 years in Nevada, issued an apology and said he took full responsibility for his poor choice of words. He says he didn't realize at the time the text would be offensive.

A humble Pop

From Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com:

"After Toronto Raptors Coach Dwane Casey said Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was 'the best in sports,' Popovich offered a reply. 'That's very flattering but obviously untrue. I've been around a long time and we've won some games, and if you've forgotten, I got to coach Tim Duncan. That made me look pretty good.' "

Sports quiz

In 1971, the New England Patriots were briefly known by this name?

Sports answer

The Bay State Patriots. From 1960 to 1971, they were the Boston Patriots.

Sports on 01/26/2017