Trump moves to build wall along border

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump moved to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and to cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

As early as today, he is expected to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

"We are going to restore the rule of law in the United States. Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders," Trump declared during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. "We are going to save lives on both sides of the border."

The actions were cheered by Republican allies in Congress, condemned by immigration advocates and set the trigger for new tension with the Mexican government.

"I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall," Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday in a nationally televised address.

Trump is expected to wield his executive power again later this week with the directive to stop refugees from entering the U.S. for at least four months, in addition to the open-ended pause on Syrian arrivals.

The president's coming order also is expected to suspend the issuing of visas for people from several predominantly Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- for at least 30 days, according to a draft executive order.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week. It was not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

During Trump's visit to the Department of Homeland Security, Vice President Mike Pence swore in retired Marine Gen. John Kelly as the new homeland security secretary.

"He's a rough, tough guy, but he's also got a good heart," Trump said of Kelly.

How Trump plans to pay for the wall project is unclear. While he has repeatedly promised that Mexico will foot the bill, U.S. taxpayers are expected to cover the initial costs, and the new administration has said nothing about how it might compel Mexico to reimburse the money.

"We'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," Trump said in an interview with ABC News. "I'm just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form."

Pena Nieto said Wednesday, "I have said time and again, Mexico will not pay for any wall." He has been expected to meet with Trump at the White House next week although a senior official said Trump's announcement had led him to reconsider the visit.

Congressional aides say there is about $100 million of unspent appropriations in the Department of Homeland Security account for border security, fencing and infrastructure. That would allow planning efforts to get started, but far more money would have to be appropriated for construction to begin.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, in an interview Wednesday on MSNBC, said Congress will work with Trump on the upfront financing for the wall. Asked about estimates that the project could cost $8 billion to $14 billion, Ryan said, "That's about right."

Trump has insisted many times the border structure will be a wall. The order he signed referred to "a contiguous, physical wall or other similarly secure, contiguous and impassable physical barrier."

Construction industry analysts have said the total costs of Trump's border wall could approach $20 billion. Administration officials have said they are discussing funding options with GOP lawmakers.

To build the wall, the president is relying on a 2006 law that authorized several hundred miles of fencing along the 2,000-mile frontier. That bill led to the construction of about 700 miles of various kinds of fencing designed to block both vehicles and pedestrians.

The president's orders also call for hiring 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents and 10,000 more immigration officers, though the increases are subject to the approval of congressional funding. He also moved to end what Republicans have labeled a catch-and-release system at the border. Currently, some people caught crossing the border illegally are released and given notices to report back to immigration officials at a later date.

Sanctuary cities

Aides said the actions include a directive to Kelly to examine ways to limit federal funding to "sanctuary cities" -- including Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco -- that do not report illegal aliens to federal authorities.

The president also moved to restart the Secure Communities program, which was started under President George W. Bush and initially touted as a way for immigration authorities to quickly and easily identify illegal aliens who had been arrested by local authorities.

The program helped President Barack Obama's administration deport a record high of more than 409,000 people in 2012. But Obama eventually abandoned the program after immigration advocates decried it as too often targeting aliens charged with low-level crimes, including traffic violations.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Wednesday said Trump would not sign any orders overturning the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has allowed more than 700,000 younger immigrants brought to the country illegally as children to apply for two-year work visas.

Trump had promised to cancel the Deferred Action program.

"The president understands the magnitude of this problem," Spicer said of the program. "He's a family man. He has a huge heart."

Trump will work through it "in a very humane way," the spokesman added.

Trump is unveiling his immigration plans at a time when detentions at the nation's southern border are down significantly from levels seen in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The arrest tally last year was the fifth-lowest since 1972.

Cut in refugees

Trump's actions on halting all refugees was expected to be announced as soon as today. Administration officials and others briefed on the plans cautioned that some details of the measures still could be changed, but indicated that Trump planned to follow through on his campaign promises to limit access to the U.S. for people coming from countries with terrorism ties.

During the past budget year, the U.S. accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria, and Obama had set the refugee limit for this budget year at 110,000.

Trump, according to the draft executive order on refugees, will cut that program by more than half to 50,000. The order said that while the program is suspended, the U.S. may admit people on a case-by-case basis "when in the national interest" and the government would continue to process refugee requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion ... is a minority religion in the individual's country."

The draft order shows that Trump will order Homeland Security and State department officials, along with the director of national intelligence, to review what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that don't provide it. The order says the government will give countries 60 days to start providing the information or citizens from those countries will be barred from traveling to the United States.

During the Obama administration, vetting for Syrians routinely took years to complete and included in-person interviews overseas, where they provided biographical details about themselves, including their families, friendships, social or political activities, employment, phone numbers, email accounts and more. They also provided biometric information about themselves, including fingerprints.

With the suspension of visas for Syrians, Trump is directing the Pentagon and the State Department to "produce a plan" for safe zones in Syria and the surrounding area within 90 days, but includes no details.

Safe zones, proposed by both Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton during the campaign, were considered by the Obama administration years ago and ruled out because of the resources required to implement them.

Voter fraud again

Separately on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his claim that at least 3 million illegal aliens cast ballots for Clinton, calling for an investigation into voter fraud.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump tweeted.

He went further in the TV interview with ABC News, claiming: "You have people registered in two states. They're registered in a New York and a New Jersey. They vote twice.

"There are millions of votes, in my opinion," Trump told ABC. "Of those votes cast, none of them come to me. None of them come to me."

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalized their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump alleges.

Trump won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Clinton.

Speaking to congressional leaders on Monday, Trump said 3 million to 5 million illegal aliens voted in the election, denying him a popular vote majority.

Pressed for proof Tuesday, Spicer said it was "a long-standing belief" of the president's that people had voted illegally, but did not assert it was true.

Trump's legal team challenged Green Party candidate Jill Stein's recount petitions in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin after Election Day with the words: "All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake."

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace, Alicia A. Caldwell, Vivian Salama, Andrew Taylor, E. Eduardo Castillo, Josh Lederman, Jonathan Lemire and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; by David Nakamura of The Washington Post; and by Peter Baker and Emmarie Huetteman of The New York Times.

A Section on 01/26/2017