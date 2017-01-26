Trump supporter leaves waitress $450 tip, message of unity

WASHINGTON — A waitress in Washington received a $450 tip with a note promoting unity from a Donald Trump supporter who attended his inauguration.

WUSA reports Rosalyn Harris said she figured the three men at Busboys & Poets eatery earlier this week were from the South because of the cowboy hats they were wearing.

The men are from West Texas and were in Washington for the presidential inauguration last week.

Harris said the restaurant typically attracts people who are more liberal. After the meal, Harris was clearing the table when she spotted the tip and the note.

The note praised her smile and her kindness. It also pointed out that they come from different cultures and encouraged people to come together as Americans despite racial and cultural differences. It ended with "God bless."