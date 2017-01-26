Wind farm in N.Y. waters to power Hamptons houses

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Seeking to fill a growing electricity demand in a pocket in the Hamptons with renewable energy, the Long Island Power Authority approved the nation's largest offshore wind farm Wednesday, set for the waters between the eastern tip of Long Island and Martha's Vineyard.

The farm, with as many as 15 turbines capable of powering 50,000 average homes, is the first of several planned by the developer, Deepwater Wind. It will be placed in a 256-square-mile parcel, with room for as many as 200 turbines, that the company is leasing from the federal government.

"It is the largest project to date, but it will not be the last project," the power authority's chief executive, Thomas Falcone, said before the vote as a crowd of supporters applauded.

Wind-power projects have been given new life by New York state's aggressive push to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's goal of drawing 50 percent of the state's power from renewable sources by 2030.

"This bold action marks the next step in our unprecedented commitment to offshore wind," Cuomo said in a prepared statement, two weeks after he publicly called for the utility to approve the proposal. "This project will not only provide a new, reliable source of clean energy but will also create high-paying jobs, continue our efforts to combat climate change and help preserve our environment for current and future generations of New Yorkers."

The project's cost was estimated at $1 billion but is now expected to be $740 million. Deepwater plans to finance the project with loans and equity investments, as well as federal tax credits that could be in doubt under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The turbines, each roughly 600 feet tall, would be connected to a substation in East Hampton by a 50-mile undersea cable. The town has a goal of its own: meeting all of its electricity demand with renewable energy by 2020.

Other offshore wind projects, notably one off Cape Cod, have encountered opposition over their effect on ocean views. But Deepwater has said the turbines supplying East Hampton would not be visible from Montauk, on the tip of Long Island, and barely would be visible from Martha's Vineyard, 15 miles away.

The approval comes six weeks after the nation's only other functioning offshore wind-energy farm -- a smaller Deepwater farm, in Rhode Island state waters off Block Island -- began serving customers on the grid.

Big multinational developers such as Statoil and Dong Energy also are investing in the business, snapping up leases for ocean parcels with the aim of competing for utility contracts in Maryland, Massachusetts and New York.

