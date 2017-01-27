Home / Latest News /
2 suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment from Arkansas fire departments
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
Two people have been identified as suspects in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from two Arkansas fire departments.
The White County sheriff's office said neither suspect has been arrested in the case pending the filing of formal charges; though one person is in jail in an unrelated investigation.
Deputies began investigating earlier this month when the North White County Fire Department reported a burglar stole $2,200 worth of equipment. Three days later, the Gum Springs Fire Department told authorities someone took nearly $11,000 worth of its equipment.
After identifying the two suspects, searches at multiple homes turned up "most" of the stolen property, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The agency said investigative files were submitted to have both suspects charged in the case, though there was no indication when that would take place.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment from Arkansas fire departments
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.