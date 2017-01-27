2 suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment from Arkansas fire departments

Two people have been identified as suspects in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from two Arkansas fire departments.

The White County sheriff's office said neither suspect has been arrested in the case pending the filing of formal charges; though one person is in jail in an unrelated investigation.

Deputies began investigating earlier this month when the North White County Fire Department reported a burglar stole $2,200 worth of equipment. Three days later, the Gum Springs Fire Department told authorities someone took nearly $11,000 worth of its equipment.

After identifying the two suspects, searches at multiple homes turned up "most" of the stolen property, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The agency said investigative files were submitted to have both suspects charged in the case, though there was no indication when that would take place.