3 burglars damage filing cabinet, safe while inside Little Rock warehouse, police say

Three burglars who are believed to have previous knowledge of the building rummaged through offices and damaged storage cabinets early Wednesday at a Little Rock warehouse, according to authorities.

The Little Rock Police Department received a report from an alarm company shortly after 2:15 a.m. to Mid-South Distributing USA, 7501 Enmar Drive, in reference to a burglary.

The alarm company said it could hear a noise that sounded as though burglars were trying to break into a safe.

Surveillance video showed three thieves, each with their faces covered and gloves on their hands, breaking into the warehouse at 2:12 a.m.

When they arrived, responding officers found the building’s main door open. Several offices had been entered and desk drawers opened, a report states.

Police said a large filing cabinet in one office had been damaged with a sledgehammer while a large safe in another office had been struck in an attempt to gain entry.

“It appeared they had knowledge of the location of things and places, by their direct paths to certain areas of the store,” the report states.

All three burglars were described by police as black and wearing all-dark clothing.

One stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, the second is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and the third stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Their weights ranged from around 185 to 195 pounds, officers noted.

It was not immediately clear whether items had been stolen from inside the warehouse.