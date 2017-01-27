$900 stolen from west Little Rock Dunkin' Donuts in burglary, police say

A west Little Rock doughnut shop was burglarized by someone who entered through a door that had been unlocked by an employee minutes before, the owner told police.

The Little Rock Police Department received a report of a burglary from the owner of the Dunkin' Donuts at 10721 Kanis Road around 12:37 p.m. Thursday, about 12 hours after the theft.

The eatery's owner told authorities that an employee could be seen in surveillance video around 12:38 a.m. arriving at the location and unlocking two doors before briefly leaving the shop.

About two minutes later, a burglar entered the Dunkin' Donuts and went directly to a safe, according to a report.

The burglar was able to open the safe using a combination and take $900 before fleeing the scene within four minutes of being inside, police said.

The owner said the employee reappeared on video about two minutes after the thief left, returning to work as normal until employees arrived later that morning for the next shift.

When questioned by the owner, the employee reportedly said she saw a suspicious person in the parking lot when she arrived at work.

The report states that the owner did not advise police of the burglary earlier "because he did not want knowledge of the incident to get around to the employees."

A physical description of the burglar was not immediately available, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.