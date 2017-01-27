Arkansas church a 'total loss' after blaze, fire chief says

A Madison County church was destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday, authorities said.

Hindsville fire chief Gene Gardner said that no one was inside Astounding Grace Ministries church at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters fought the blaze from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and multiple fire departments from different towns assisted, he said. He added that the building is a “total loss.”

Because the fire is still under investigation, Gardner wouldn’t comment on possible causes.

He said the Hindsville Fire Department, which is a force of volunteer firefighters, “seldom” sees fires like this one.

Gardner said he had spoken to the pastor of Astonishing Grace Ministries and that another church will let the congregation use its facilities this Sunday.