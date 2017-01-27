State police report death of Arkansas 83-year-old in months-ago wreck

An 83-year-old Arkansas man was killed in an October collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 71 in Polk County, according to a report issued Thursday by state police.

On Oct. 21, Earl Harvey of Mena was driving a 2006 Dodge east on the highway in Mena when he crossed into the westbound lanes of the road, state police said. Jonathan Hope, 29, of Fort Smith was driving a 2015 tractor-trailer west, and the vehicles collided.

Harvey was pronounced dead around noon that day, Polk County Coroner Brian Bowser said. Hope was injured in the wreck and taken to a hospital for treatment, state police said.

[INTERACTIVE: Coverage of all fatal wrecks in Arkansas so far this year]

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Harvey's death was one of 547 on Arkansas roads in 2016, according to preliminary state police data.

It is unclear at this time why the death was reported Thursday.