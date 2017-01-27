Arkansas man sentenced to 15 years for producing child porn

A 23-year-old Arkansas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child porn, federal authorities said Friday.

Spencer Goudy, 23, of Heber Springs will also face five years of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The office said the investigation began in May 2014 when a 13-year-old told authorities that she was in a relationship with Goudy.

After Goudy was arrested, authorities searched his cellphone and found that he had used it to “entice multiple minor females to engage in sex acts” and saw that it contained sexually explicit images of minors, the release said.

Goudy pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography Dec. 2, 2015.

“A sentence of 15 years will never undo the irreparable harm caused to the victims of Goudy,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Thyer said in the release. “However, this sentence will hopefully deter those individuals who seek to destroy the innocence of Arkansas’ children.”

