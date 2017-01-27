Arkansas State system president opposes guns on campus bill

JONESBORO — The president of the Arkansas State University System is opposing a bill that would require public universities to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns.

ASU President Chuck Welch joins University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in opposing the proposal filed this week. Welch said on Twitter on Friday that he believes the decision on whether to allow guns should be made at the local level.

Current law now allows Arkansas colleges and universities to decide whether to permit the concealed guns on campus, and all have opted out.

A bill filed Monday by Rep. Charlie Collins of Fayetteville would eliminate the ability for public universities to opt out in most cases. Collins has said the measure is aimed at preventing mass shootings.