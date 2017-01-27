Board backs state-ID rule for Rx 'pot'

A patient who wants to acquire marijuana for medical purposes would have to have an Arkansas driver's license or other state-issued identification to obtain a marijuana registration card, according to proposed rules issued Thursday.

The sponsor of the amendment to the state constitution allowing medical marijuana in Arkansas said he'll oppose that provision of rules approved by the state Board of Health on Thursday.

The board approved proposed regulations governing the cards, as well as the labeling and testing of medical marijuana, on a voice vote, with no members dissenting.

Attorney David Couch of Little Rock said a version of the amendment that he had proposed in 2012 would have limited the dispensing of medical marijuana to Arkansas residents.

But Couch said he changed the language in the version that voters approved in November so that patients from Texas and other states where marijuana is illegal will have access to the drug while they are undergoing treatment in Arkansas.

"A young child from Texas that's a patient at Arkansas Children's Hospital -- they should be able to use the same medicine as a resident of the state of Arkansas," Couch said.

Meg Mirivel, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the department will consider objections such as Couch's during a 30-day public comment period expected to begin this week.

Such comments could result in changes to the proposed regulations before they go to the Health Board, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislature for final approval.

Robert Brech, the Health Department's chief attorney, said requiring a patient to be an Arkansas resident to receive a marijuana registration card is implied by the language in the constitutional amendment.

He also noted that, in a 2013 memo, a U.S. Justice Department deputy attorney general listed preventing the diversion of marijuana to states where it is legal to other states as one of the department's goals in enforcing federal laws.

Federal laws prohibit the possession of marijuana, but federal officials have not enforced those laws in states that have legalized the drug.

Couch said visitors who take marijuana to states where it's illegal would still be subject to the laws in those states.

The amendment does require visitors who want Arkansas registration cards to be under the care of Arkansas physicians, he said.

Out-of-state patients traveling to Arkansas to use medical marijuana could be a boon to medical facilities, spas and other businesses, he added.

The requirement for an Arkansas identification card is "shortsighted and not what I intended," Couch said.

In addition to an identification card, applicants for a medical-marijuana card would be required to pay a $50 registration fee and provide written certification from a doctor that the patient has a qualifying condition.

Among those numerous conditions are cancer, severe arthritis, Crohn's disease and chronic conditions causing "intractable pain," severe nausea or seizures among several others.

Patients under age 18 would be allowed to obtain a card only with the written consent of a parent or guardian and written assurance from a physician that the risks and benefits had been explained to the patient and parent or guardian.

A person caring for a disabled person with a qualifying condition also would be allowed to obtain a card allowing the caregiver to obtain marijuana on behalf of a patient.

The regulations also allow visitors from other states that allow medical marijuana to use their cards from those states in Arkansas, as long as they certify in writing that they have a condition that would qualify them for a card in Arkansas.

The regulations also would govern the labeling and testing of marijuana sold at licensed dispensaries in the state.

The regulations require cultivation centers and dispensaries to test each batch for pesticides, THC, cannabidiol levels and heavy metals.

The levels of THC and cannabidiol must be included on labels on containers sold by the dispensaries.

Brech said the rules on patient registration were based largely on the amendment's text, while the labeling and testing standards drew from those in place in Oregon, which allows both medical and recreational use of marijuana.

During the same meeting on Thursday, the board called on the state Legislature to pass a law barring a patient with a registration card from giving marijuana to another registered patient.

The constitutional amendment, however, authorizes such transfers in amounts of up to 2½ ounces, as long as nothing of value is given in exchange for the marijuana.

That provision is not among those the amendment allows the Legislature to change with a two-thirds vote. Instead, voters would have to approve a new constitutional amendment.

A Section on 01/27/2017