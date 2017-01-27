CDC: Soda intake flat, still too high

After a decade of falling soft-drink consumption, rates have stalled at well above the recommended limit, according to statistics released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency found that adults and children are both consuming roughly the same number of calories from soda, sports drinks and other sugary beverages now as they did in 2009-10, the last time the CDC published comparable data.

“The amount of sugar that children in particular consume is still astounding,” said Rachel Johnson, a professor of nutrition at the University of Vermont and a spokesman for the American Heart Association. “We recommend that children drink soda once a week or less. We’re seeing that two-thirds drink it on a daily basis.”

The CDC numbers counter the perception that Americans are continuing to shirk sugary drinks and embracing a healthier lifestyle out of a desire to avoid the risks of obesity and diabetes. Researchers don’t exactly know why the leveling off has occurred, but there are several potential explanations. One is that while soda sales are down, Americans may be turning in growing numbers to teas, flavored waters and other energy drinks with plenty of sugar added.

According to the market research firm Euromonitor, the U.S. market for conventional carbonated sodas contracted 0.6 percent between 2011 and 2016. During that same period, sales of energy drinks, sports drinks, iced teas and bottled coffees grew by between 5 percent and 13 percent.

Sugary beverages have been linked directly to obesity, diabetes and heart disease, which is why public-health agencies have gone to great lengths to discourage their consumption.