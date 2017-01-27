At March for Life, vice president pledges to end taxpayer-funded abortion

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd gathered Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life rally that ending taxpayer-funded abortion and choosing a Supreme Court justice who will uphold "God-given" liberties are among top priorities of the Trump administration.

One of Trump's first official acts after taking office a week ago was to sign an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. Pence said more such action would continue.

President Donald Trump will "work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America," said Pence to the crowd gathered near the Washington Monument.

The vice president also accused the U.S. Supreme Court, in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, of having "turned away from these timeless ideals."

Pence said Trump would be nominating a Supreme Court justice next week who "will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution."

The March for Life is usually held on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision — Jan. 22 — but it was pushed back this year because of Trump's inauguration. Pence is the first sitting vice president to address the march. Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's top advisers, also spoke.

In Congress, Republican majorities in both chambers are vowing to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provided more than a third of the nation's abortions in 2014. They also hope to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Trump has pledged to sign both measures if they reach his desk.

