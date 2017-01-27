Arkansas deputy resigns after trusty crashes vehicle, official says

A Dallas County sheriff's deputy has resigned after allowing a jail trusty to drive him in his vehicle last weekend because the deputy was too drunk to get behind the wheel, authorities said.

Chance Dodson, 42, an investigator with the sheriff's office, resigned Tuesday from the position he'd held since August, Chief Deputy Josh McMullen said Thursday.

McMullen said Dodson was about to be fired over his behavior but that he resigned instead. Dodson was the department's only investigator.

Dodson was arrested in Jefferson County on a charge of disorderly conduct after his H3 Hummer ran off a road and ended up in a ditch, according to McMullen. The chief deputy said Dodson was too drunk to drive and had jail trusty Jason Poole drive. Poole was charged with driving while intoxicated, McMullen said.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

McMullen said he believed the two began drinking about 2 p.m. Saturday, and the accident occurred about midnight.

Poole was in custody because of a parole violation. He was returned to the jail Tuesday, McMullen said.

McMullen said Dodson had taken Poole to his home about 11 a.m. Saturday to help him get firewood. Deputies are allowed to check prisoners out of the jail, McMullen said, but Dodson did not sign out Poole as required by department policy.

McMullen said the sheriff's office has changed its policy as a result of the incident. Deputies must now get authorization from Sheriff Stan McGahee or McMullen before removing prisoners from the jail.

State Desk on 01/27/2017