Earle's Bohanon thrilled about Arkansas offer

Earle quarterback-linebacker Gerry Bohanon is now the third in-state junior prospect to receive a scholarship offer from Arkansas. Coach Bret Bielema, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves visited the school.

He announced on Twitter on Friday that the Hogs extended the offer and he was thrilled.

“I instantly smiled; I was excited on the inside, but I was at school so I couldn't let out how I really felt,” Bohanon said, laughing. “I've been feeling good ever since because it's from the state I've grown up in all my life.”

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Memphis and Arkansas State. Ole Miss became his sixth offer shortly after the Razorbacks offered.

The Hogs are recruiting him as an athlete.

He passed for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 this past season. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,763 yards and rushed for 964 yards in eight games while also recording 46 tackles and 9 sacks in five games at defensive end.

Earle Coach Albert Coleman said in an earlier interview that Bohanon is a special talent with a great attitude.

“He’s one-of-a-kind in my football playing days, and I’m going back to Little League to junior high to high school and playing college ball at UCA, “ Coleman said. “I haven’t seen a kid with that type of a work ethic.”

Last spring, Bohanon had a 3.7 grade point average. As a freshman, he passed for 1,800 yards and rushed for 1,500 yards.

Coleman said Bohanon can play quarterback and several other positions on the next level.

“There’s no doubt on the next level he would be able to play the position the coach puts him at,” Coleman said. “He’s as aggressive as he needs to be at linebacker or defensive end. He would probably have some of the best hands on the team at wide receiver or tight end.”