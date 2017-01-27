EU-exit bill's fast gait gets razzing

LONDON -- As British lawmakers cried out "disgraceful," the Conservative government on Thursday introduced its bill to start the country's exit from the European Union, giving the House of Commons only about two weeks to consider it.

David Davis, the Cabinet secretary in charge of the country's separation from the EU, unveiled the legislation just two days after a Supreme Court ruling required that the government arrange a parliamentary vote on starting the process of leaving the 28-nation bloc.

The Commons will begin debate on the bill Tuesday, and it is set to go to the House of Lords on Feb. 8.

Prime Minister Theresa May is rushing to meet a self-imposed deadline of March 31 for triggering Article 50 of the EU treaty, which will kick-start two years of talks on the United Kingdom's future relationship with the bloc after more than 40 years of membership. Voters approved the U.K.'s exit in a June 23 referendum.

"I trust that Parliament, which backed the referendum by [a ratio of] 6-to-1, will respect the decision taken by the British people and pass the legislation quickly," Davis said.

The text of the measure was brief, at 137 words. It stated that the prime minister "may notify, under Article 50 (2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom's intention to withdraw from the EU."

Lawmakers heckled House of Commons Leader David Lidington as he announced the timetable, which allows for just three days of committee debate, which also is when members of Parliament from all parties will make attempts to amend the legislation. Lawmakers shouted "disgraceful" and said similar measures had received much more time for discussion.

Chuka Umunna of the Labor Party accused the government of trying to "muzzle" the Commons.

"If we're serious about opposing an extreme Brexit, then we can't just wave through Article 50," said Caroline Lucas, the Green Party's sole representative in the House of Commons, using the commonly used contraction for the British exit from the EU. She appealed to Labor Party members to reject the bill.

Some lawmakers, mindful that the government had fought for months to keep them from scrutinizing the measure, were furious that they would get such a short time to consider what is possibly the most influential government move in generations. One pro-EU lawmaker, Chris Leslie, said the House was getting far less time "to debate the legislation that takes us out of the EU than we did previous European treaties."

"This is the most significant law we've ever debated on our relationship with Europe and yet the government will only give it an eighth of the time that was spent on the Maastricht Treaty," he said, referring to the pact that created the EU.

The Labor Party's David Lammy said on Twitter that it "shows contempt for parliamentary sovereignty," and his colleague Ben Bradshaw called it "a disgrace."

Erika Szyszczak, a European-law expert from the University of Sussex, said the Maastricht Treaty was thrashed out for weeks.

"This bill is yet again another example of the political ground constantly shifting when it comes to Brexit," she said. "Allowing only ... days to debate the details gives [members of Parliament] little room for maneuver in terms of laying opposition amendments."

While Parliament is unlikely to vote against the draft law -- few lawmakers want to be seen to be blocking the result of the referendum -- it does give an opening for pro-EU lawmakers to add terms and conditions. May has only a slender majority of 16 votes in the 650-member Commons.

Former Scottish National Party Leader Alex Salmond reiterated his party's pledge to submit 50 amendments. The party expects its 54 members of Parliament to oppose the bill.

"We're going to fight this tooth and nail," Salmond told BBC television. "There is no bill that cannot be amended."

Labor Party spokesman Keir Starmer told lawmakers he plans to put forward an amendment requiring the government to provide Parliament with updates every two months on the negotiations on a new deal with the EU. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told Sky News on Thursday that he'll issue a so-called three-line whip to his lawmakers to support the bill, essentially compelling them to do so or risk expulsion from the party.

"We will put out a statement today to our members that we want them to vote for Article 50," Corbyn said. "That's clearly a three-line whip."

Even as the government introduced the legislation, it refused to make any promises on when it will give lawmakers a formal plan for the EU exit. May has pledged to reveal the details of her negotiating objectives in a so-called white paper. But she has not said whether the paper would be published before the final vote on the bill.

"I've said we will produce it as expeditiously as possible, as quickly as possible," Davis told Parliament. "What can you do faster than that?"

Opposition lawmakers, however, want to see the plan before they consider the bill.

"The way they're rushing this through and trying to shut down any debate shows that they don't appear to have the courage of conviction," Labor lawmaker Stephen Gethins said. "They wouldn't be afraid of debate."

Prime minister in U.S.

Thursday's disputation took place without a key player in the process -- May. The prime minister traveled to the United States to meet Republican Party lawmakers on Thursday and was to meet with President Donald Trump today at the White House.

On her first visit to the United States as prime minister, May called the start of Trump's term "a new era of American renewal" -- but firmly rejected the president's suggestion that torture might be acceptable, and rebuffed some of his foreign-policy views.

May flew to Philadelphia a day before she will hold talks with Trump at the White House and become the first foreign leader to meet the president since his inauguration.

She told a gathering of Republican lawmakers at their annual congressional retreat that a Britain outside the EU and the U.S. under Trump can "lead together again" in the world, as they did when they set up the United Nations, NATO and other international organizations the new president has strongly criticized.

Throughout the more than half-hour of her speech, May declared sympathy for Trump's world view, then reminded the gathered Republicans -- and by extension the president -- of the United States' international obligations.

She also joined in Trump's criticism of past U.S. foreign policy, saying, "The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over."

May also said the U.K. was a strongly internationalist nation that supports a strong EU and considers NATO the bulwark of global security.

May praised Trump's dedication to fighting violent Islamic extremism but seemed to reject his suggestion for a ban on immigration by Muslims. She once called the idea "divisive, stupid and wrong."

"We should always be careful to distinguish between this extreme and hateful ideology, and the peaceful religion of Islam and the hundreds of millions of its adherents," she said at the Republican gathering.

May acknowledged the need to work with Russia to end the war in Syria but drew applause when she cautioned that the West's approach to President Vladimir Putin should be "engage but beware."

She spoke of Iran's "malign influence" but praised the international deal that has limited its nuclear program. And she acknowledged fears about the rise of China but said the growth of Asian economies "is hugely welcome."

Among the foreign-policy suggestions, May wooed Republicans with an ode to the "special relationship" between the two countries. Her remarks were dotted with references to Winston Churchill, the Magna Carta -- and Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, a famously friendly Republican president and Conservative prime minister.

Aboard her Royal Air Force plane flying to the U.S., May told reporters, "We absolutely condemn the use of torture."

The U.K.'s official policy is to halt intelligence-sharing with countries that practice torture. May did not say what her government would do if the U.S. reinstated waterboarding, which was banned under President Barack Obama. But she said, "Our position has not changed."

May said her talks with Trump in the Oval Office will focus on the fight against the Islamic State group, the future of NATO and the U.K.'s desire for a quick trade deal.

May insisted that the U.S.-U.K. relationship was not built on personalities.

"It's existed through many different prime ministers and presidents," she said aboard the plane. "I want to build on that relationship. I believe, from the conversations I've already had with Donald Trump, that he does, too."

And, she added, "Sometimes opposites attract."

