Fayetteville police nab sex-toy robber

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested a man they said drew a knife on an employee while he stole a sex toy Wednesday night.

Andrew James Bell, 30, of 3144 Dead Horse Mountain Road was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.

An employee at Seductions Lingerie, 2244 N. College Ave., told police when she checked on Bell, who entered the store just before 9 p.m., he was putting a sex toy in his jacket and threatened her with a pocket knife, according to a preliminary police report.

Bell tried to run out of the store, but the employee had locked the door, according to the report. Bell kicked at the door, returned to the sales counter and shattered it with his fist, according to the report.

The employee unlocked the door and Bell fled, police said.

Police found Bell walking along North College Avenue, according to the report.

An officer said he saw the sex toy fall to the ground, saw blood on Bell's hands and found a knife in his front pocket.

Bell was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to treat his hands Wednesday. He was at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond Thursday.

NW News on 01/27/2017