Little Rock filmmaker lands spot at esteemed festival with inaugural effort

Upon making his first feature, getting it into the prestigious Sundance Film Festival (which had well over 4,000 entries this year), and earning accolades and audience approval there, you might expect Little Rock's Amman Abbasi to be at least somewhat abashed (director Damien Chazelle, whose first feature, Whiplash, became the toast of the 2014 festival, described the attention he received as totally overwhelming). Instead, the calm young director didn't even appear surprised. He takes everything in stride, even as a buzz has begun at the festival that he will be one to keep an eye on.

His film, Dayveon, is a documentary-style drama set in small-town Arkansas about a 13-year-old (Devin Blackmon), still reeling from his older brother's gang-related death, and tempted to join the local Bloods to follow in his brother's footsteps. Still young enough to save himself from this brutal sort of life, Dayveon teeters on the edge of being a gangster or remaining a kid and following a different path. Shot with nonprofessional actors, many of whom had gang experience, the film feels impressively authentic. Abbasi spoke with us in Park City, Utah, home of Sundance, this week about how he went about making the film, and his thoughts on the festival.

Q. Can we start from the beginning? What was the genesis of the film?

A. I was working for Brent and Craig Renaud. They're documentary filmmakers based in New York and Arkansas, and one of their projects was for Vice, on the gang violence in Chicago. I was out there with them over the course of maybe two years filming, and during that process -- listening to young kids' stories -- there was a thread among all of them: that motivation to want to join a gang. There's that social aspect that's maybe missing, and that sense of belonging. That's so relatable, yet gangs have such crazy consequences even if that's such a normal thing for an adolescent to feel. Arkansas has that gang history, so I wanted to focus in on a story about a young boy looking for a sense of belonging in the world of gangs.

Even though it concerns gangs, and a certain amount of violence, there's sort of a languid pace to things. Maybe in part because many of the characters simply don't have that much out there for them to do.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

The films I gravitate toward are often ones that don't cut to the chase but linger. I love that, and for this film it's very, very important because it's all those in-between moments of how you occupy your time. There's that sense of enjoying your time with your friends, but at the same time trying to find your responsibility in your own universe, and in your own world and to your family, and to those people. It's kind of finding that balance between that in this film.

Q. You really home in on the idea that gang violence is an ever-perpetuating cycle, eye-for-an-eye, and the only way to avoid that is to really work through your emotional pain.

A. Yes, and actually the character of Mook [played by Lachion Buckingham] is really important because he's this sort of menacing figure from the gangs, getting these younger kids involved, but there's that critical moment in the film where he sort of reveals his past too. Dayveon and Mook are very different people, so you can start to begin to fill in those gaps, what Mook may have been early on.

Q. There's a very strong sense of place in the film, something distinctly Arkansian, but also in the way you incorporate nature in the kids' lives, almost like a separate character.

A. That location, sound, environment, all of those, you can look at as characters, because for this film, there's no real punctuated ending. I think it's important to be able to leave a lasting impression in those various ways: through the sounds, through the landscapes, through the intimacy of the characters. Hopefully, the film goes beyond its frame and leaves that emotion long after the film ends. You can maybe think about those characters in that sort of way, and you can hear those sounds, you can think about those locations. It should just be so identifiable and specific that it goes beyond the movie.

Q. These aren't city streets, after all, but small town roads.

A. Well, because it's just not the case in Riceville. There [are] gangs there, and that's just the accuracy of the town and the dynamic.

Q. You used nonprofessional actors, whom you let advise you and change the script to make it more authentic. Was there any particular thing you got wrong?

A. Plenty of times. It was not just one. There were multiple times. Because I'm not just going to sit in my room and try to write a script that I don't know anything about. I'm going to go out there and allow myself to understand that and be open to that, and just let that influence it all. And start to weave the narrative in an honest way. I didn't go in trying to tell a story. I just allowed myself to capture these stories and weave it in a narrative way.

Q. Were the actors conforming to a character, or just playing versions of themselves?

A. That's interesting you ask, because the main characters, although they're pulling from their personal experiences, the folks that they knew, the characters are obviously very different from their own selves. Lachion Buckingham has his own personal experiences that he pushed heavily into this role. How we approached the casting in certain ways was to look at it like a documentary, in terms of gaining access to the gangs in Little Rock. And then when you gain access, you build trust.

Q. Not to disclose any plot points, but you close the film with little vignettes of the main characters, all just hanging out and doing their thing. It's very calm.

A. It's like knowing you're leaving their lives, and there's no punctuation, or a massive thing like that because that wouldn't be accurate. When I was workshopping with the at-risk youth in boot camp, I often would think about them like, "What are they doing now?" Or, "Where are they? What decisions would have Mook made? Country? Dayveon?" All those things we don't know. And we're just leaving.

Q. You seem pretty unflappable. Isn't there some part of you that's freaking out that you got your first film into Sundance? It's a really big deal, no?

A. I mean, probably there's some masking for sure, but at the same time, I'm not going in with big expectations. I really enjoy making movies. I'm kind of new to it. This was my first festival thing, and the most gratifying thing about it was just to be able to hang out with the cast and celebrate the movie. In terms of the audience engagement that's great, that's very exciting. But for me it's about making movies. I just like making stuff, and getting to present it is freaking cool, but you don't do it for that. It was a warm, great reception, and I was thrilled, but I'm trying to allow myself to enjoy every aspect of this festival and trying to watch other movies, although I haven't yet.

MovieStyle on 01/27/2017