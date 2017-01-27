For Ford, net income in 2016 off nearly 40%

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford Motor Co.'s net income fell nearly 40 percent last year as a big pension adjustment and the cost of scrapping a new plant in Mexico outweighed an otherwise strong performance.

The company on Thursday posted $4.6 billion in net income, down nearly $2.8 billion from a year earlier. But Ford said its pretax profit for the year hit $10.4 billion, the second-best ever, while revenue rose slightly to $151.8 billion.

With slowing sales expected in the U.S., Ford's most lucrative market, and big investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said it expects 2017 profits to be strong but lower than last year.

For the fourth quarter, the Dearborn-based automaker posted a $783 million net loss compared with a $1.9 billion profit a year ago.

The loss was attributed largely to a $3 billion noncash adjustment of pension obligations and a $200 million charge for halting construction of the factory in Mexico. That was announced earlier this month after criticism from President Donald Trump that Ford was shifting production of the compact Focus to Mexico.

Ford canceled construction of the Focus plant in the fourth quarter but still intends to make the cars in Mexico at an existing plant. The company said no jobs will be lost because the current Focus plant near Detroit will build a new small pickup and SUV.

Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said the company is still trying to gauge the impact Trump will have on automakers and has taken no actions "since there is no specific policy." Ford expects pro-growth policies and a possible corporate tax cut. "It's something we're going to have to watch closely and respond appropriately when specific policies are formulated," Shanks said.

The jockeying highlights how Ford's financial well-being will be linked the next four years to a White House that is taking special interest in where cars are built and how fuel efficient they'll have to be.

"The president is going to be very good for business and the economy," Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Television. Still, the U.S. market has "plateaued," he said. "We don't have any plans to build any new plants, but clearly we want to continue to grow our business."

Trump has said that he wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement to keep more jobs in the U.S. instead of seeing automakers and other manufacturers use low-cost labor in Mexico to maintain profits. He has threatened large tariffs to force them to do so if necessary.

Critics and industry analysts say a large border tariff with Mexico, such as the 20 percent figure mentioned Thursday by a White House spokesman, would lead to higher prices on new vehicles, causing sales to drop and resulting in financial losses for the automakers.

Wall Street analyst Brian Johnson recently wrote that Ford could be better positioned to absorb a potential tax or tariff than its rivals, an analysis largely embraced by Ford executives Thursday.

"While we're not clear if the new Administration plans to use moral suasion, border adjustment taxes, or tariffs to bring jobs back to the U.S., if it were through tax or tariffs we believe that Ford is better positioned relative to other" automakers, Barclays analyst Johnson wrote.

He wrote that General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles "make some of their pickups in Mexico, while GM makes (crossovers) and Chrysler minivans in Canada. By contrast, Ford makes all of their F-series pickup trucks in the U.S., and benefits from its pickup truck leadership in Canada -- where all of its F-Series sales are imported from U.S. assembly plants."

For the fourth quarter, Ford said it lost 20 cents per share, but excluding special items, made a 30-cent profit. That fell just shy of Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 31 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue fell 4 percent to $38.7 billion, but still beat analyst estimates.

The fourth-quarter net loss was Ford's first quarterly red ink since the fourth quarter of 2014.

For the year, Ford's North American pretax profit fell by $344 million compared with 2015, when it booked earnings from increased production of new heavy-duty pickups and a refurbished Ford Fusion sedan, CFO Shanks said. In Europe, the company made a record $1.2 billion, up $946 million from a year earlier. Its Asia Pacific unit reported a $627 million profit, down $138 million from a year ago. Ford still lost money in South America and the Middle East/Africa.

Ford's U.S. sales fell 0.1 percent last year as car sales dropped and truck and SUV sales rose. Since trucks and SUVs cost more, the company said its average retail price per vehicle rose by $1,400 in the fourth quarter. Shanks said Ford also benefited from customers buying vehicles with more options. "That was a really big factor in our profitability across the board this year particularly in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific," he said.

Ford's 56,000 U.S. hourly workers will reap the benefits of the automaker's annual profit. They'll get average profit-sharing checks of $9,000.

Union officials defended the payouts that many American workers won't get.

"Profit sharing is not a benevolent payout by the company, but something our members deserve and demand," United Autoworkers Vice President Jimmy Settles said in a statement. "The UAW first won this benefit in 1982, and we continue to fight to maintain and improve profit sharing with each subsequent round of negotiations."

Ford shares fell 42 cents, or 3.3 percent, to close Thursday at $12.37.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press; by Keith Naughton of Bloomberg News; and by Matthew Dolan of the Detroit Free Press.

