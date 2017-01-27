Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 27, 2017, 3:47 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:15 a.m. Updated today at 3:15 a.m.

A photo published Thursday showed Rep. Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock, talking to Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, on the House floor Wednesday. The photo caption incorrectly described where they were.

A Section on 01/27/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

