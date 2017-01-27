Hill pleads to sexual extortion using stolen phone

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tennessee man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to attempting to produce child pornography by using a stolen cellphone to extort a Florida teen.

James Lee Hill, 47, of Dayton, Tenn., entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of an indictment while three other counts were dropped as part of the agreement, including advertising for child porn, online enticement or coercion of a minor and possession of child porn.

Hill faces 15 to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Sentencing will come at a later date.

A Florida woman and her 17-year-old daughter were vacationing near Dayton, Tenn., in August when the daughter's passport and phone were stolen from their vehicle, according to court documents.

The next day in Florida, a friend of the daughter began receiving vulgar messages and obscene images, including pictures of a man's genitals, from the stolen phone.

The woman found the device in Rogers using an online application. She contacted local police and said she was also receiving vulgar messages and obscene images from the phone.

"Specifically, Jane Doe reported that she actually spoke to the individual in possession of her stolen Galaxy 6S cellular phone via her brother's cellular telephone," according to court records. "Thereafter, the suspect attempted to extort nude photographs in exchange for her stolen items."

Police in Florida posed as the victim and continued to track the phone. At one point they asked the suspect not to destroy the stolen items and he again demanded nude pictures.

A few days later, police in Florida determined the phone was being used at the McDonald's in Berryville. Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies found Hill and the phone at the restaurant.

An examination of the phone revealed the messages sent by Hill, including a request for videos of sexual acts in exchange for return of the stolen items, according to court documents.

NW News on 01/27/2017