Friday, January 27, 2017, 12:57 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Judge: Melania Trump's libel suit against blogger can go forward

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.

PHOTO BY POOL, AP

Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A judge is allowing first lady Melania Trump to move ahead with her libel lawsuit against a blogger who reported rumors that she worked as a high-end escort.

Trump sued the blogger, Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg, as well as Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

Tarpley's lawyer asked a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge to dismiss the case at a pretrial hearing Friday in Rockville. She argues that Tarpley was within his rights to publish rumors that could have potentially affected the presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer said the rumor is false and that reporters can't make defamatory statements under the guise of reporting rumors. He said it's the reporter's job to vet the rumor before publishing.

The judge agreed and rejected Tarpley's motion to dismiss.

