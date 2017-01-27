Losses, distractions irritate Cavaliers Coach Lue

CLEVELAND -- They are losing to teams they should be beating. And making matters worse, the NBA champion Cavaliers are embroiled in distractions.

"I hate it," Coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday after practice.

With six losses in eight games, the Cavs are in a slump they never expected. They're also dealing with a self-inflicted controversy after LeBron James expressed his unhappiness with the construction of the team's roster and questioned Cleveland management's commitment to win a second championship.

All is not well with King James or his teammates, who have spent the past few days caught in a swirl of turmoil that's making it tougher for Lue to get them focused on their real issues.

"Just a lot of distractions," said Lue, who steered the Cavs around some obstacles last season on the way to a title. "We gotta focus on basketball, getting back to winning. We're the third-best team in the NBA right now. We're a great team. We're the champs, so we just got to get back to playing championship basketball. That's it."

Cleveland's problems seem to run deeper than defensive effort, poor free-throw shooting (the Cavs went 17 of 34 in Wednesday's loss to Sacramento) or the need for another playmaker.

James' decision to vent publicly after a loss Monday night at New Orleans point to a larger rift. His comments were rebuffed by General Manager David Griffin, who said before Wednesday's game that while he understands James' frustration, he wished the three-time champion had chosen another method to convey his opinions.

The Cavs haven't played well for several weeks, but Lue said it's nothing that can't be overcome.

"We just had a tough stretch," he said. "And when you're not playing well, you're going to have miscues, you're going to have things that go against you. We understand that. We're doing better, and we're going to keep getting better to start winning games. We're confident we can do that and we will do that."

Without being specific, Lue said he's bothered by reports of dysfunction within the Cavaliers.

"I don't like when people come out and say 'sources say' and this and that," he said. "Listen, if you can't put your name behind it then don't say it. I don't believe in that. Sources say. I tell you guys all the time, if I say it, I say it."

James did not speak to reporters after practice Thursday, staying on the far side of the training facility as his teammates got in extra work. His interview session after Wednesday's loss was unusually short. He was dressed and ready to leave when the locker room was opened to the media.

However, James' remarks earlier in the week were still reverberating in Cleveland and other NBA cities. But while fans and others tried to analyze James' motives, forward Tristan Thompson said James' critique has not fazed Cleveland's other players.

"Ain't no distraction," he said.

It's not the first time James has been outspoken about the team's makeup or needs, and Thompson said he didn't view the comments as disrespectful.

"No team is perfect," Thompson said. "Every team wants or needs something. You go to Golden State, they said they didn't have the post players to protect the rim. The Raptors, they say after Kyle Lowry and DeMar [DeRozan], what else they got? With us, he wants another playmaker. It is what it is. Every team needs something."

