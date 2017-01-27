Home / Latest News /
Missing Arkansan found dead; 23-year-old arrested on murder charge
This article was published today at 5:26 p.m.
Authorities arrested a man Thursday on a murder charge within hours of the discovery of the body of an Arkansas man who had been missing since late December.
In a statement, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said the body of Jeremiah Bynum, 24, of Crossett was found Thursday morning by officers with the Crossett Police Department.
By that evening, 23-year-old Dillon Melanson had been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in Bynum’s death. Melanson remained at the Ashley County jail as of Friday evening, police said.
Bynum's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.
Family members reported Bynum missing Dec. 26, the release states.
State police declined to release any additional information regarding the circumstances of his death.
