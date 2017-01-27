Missing Arkansan found dead; 23-year-old arrested on murder charge

Authorities arrested a man Thursday on a murder charge within hours of the discovery of the body of an Arkansas man who had been missing since late December.

In a statement, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said the body of Jeremiah Bynum, 24, of Crossett was found Thursday morning by officers with the Crossett Police Department.

By that evening, 23-year-old Dillon Melanson had been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in Bynum’s death. Melanson remained at the Ashley County jail as of Friday evening, police said.

Bynum's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

Family members reported Bynum missing Dec. 26, the release states.

State police declined to release any additional information regarding the circumstances of his death.