Friday, January 27, 2017, 3:32 p.m.

North Little Rock teen losing hearing will meet George Strait, mother says

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.

chase-pair-left-and-his-mom-julie-pair-right-are-using-social-media-to-try-to-get-chase-a-meeting-with-george-strait

PHOTO BY SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

Chase Pair, left, and his mom Julie Pair, right, are using social media to try to get Chase a meeting with George Strait.

After a letter-writing and social media campaigned launched by his mom, a North Little Rock teen who is losing his hearing will get to meet country star George Strait.

Julie Pair has been working to arrange the meeting because her 15-year-old son, Chase, was born with a birth defect called enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome and will one day lose the ability to hear his idol, Arkansas Online previously reported.

On Monday, the Pairs learned that they would get to see Strait in person at a concert in Las Vegas in April. The next day, they learned that they would get to meet him at the concert.

Pair said Verizon Arena set up the meet-and-greet and offered to buy their tickets to the concert. Southwest Airlines offered to pay for their flights.

Julie Pair said she has not been in contact with Strait or his staff, as Verizon is handling that.

"I wish I could have talked to his people so I could let them know how much this means to Chase and how appreciative I am," she said.

