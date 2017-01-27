Police: Drugs, 20 guns found at Little Rock man's home

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after 20 guns, marijuana and prescription pills were found at his residence, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the home of 64-year-old Troy Mullins in the 6700 block of Lancaster Road around 3 p.m. to conduct a search, according to a police report.

Inside the home, police found 20 firearms, including a .22 caliber revolver and a rifle that were both listed as stolen, 72 pills of hydrocodone, 58 pills of diazepam, less than half a pound of marijuana and a scale, according to the report.

Mullins was arrested and faces multiple charges including maintaining a drug premises near a drug-free zone, possession of controlled substances, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs and theft by receiving. Mullins' home is near a church and a child care center.

Mullins was being held without bail Friday morning. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.