Police: Drugs, 20 guns found at Little Rock man's home
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:43 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after 20 guns, marijuana and prescription pills were found at his residence, authorities said.
Officers arrived at the home of 64-year-old Troy Mullins in the 6700 block of Lancaster Road around 3 p.m. to conduct a search, according to a police report.
Inside the home, police found 20 firearms, including a .22 caliber revolver and a rifle that were both listed as stolen, 72 pills of hydrocodone, 58 pills of diazepam, less than half a pound of marijuana and a scale, according to the report.
Mullins was arrested and faces multiple charges including maintaining a drug premises near a drug-free zone, possession of controlled substances, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs and theft by receiving. Mullins' home is near a church and a child care center.
Mullins was being held without bail Friday morning. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.
KCSAP says... January 27, 2017 at 8:12 a.m.
Can tell what is more bizarre, Mullins or the author of this story. Love the BTW Emma, "Mullins' home is near a church and a child care center." What city residence is "NOT" near a church or child care center. Sheez.
BradChance says... January 27, 2017 at 9:24 a.m.
KCSAP, state law defines a drug free zone as within 1,000 feet of a school, church, or various other categories (which are named in state code A.C.A. § 5-64-411). It's true, then, that many areas of the city fall in drug free zones. But, since that proximity enhanced the charges against the suspect, naming which buildings triggered the charge was just part of the reporting of the facts. It's funny the things people come up with for comments when the suspect isn't black, so they don't have their usual racist "thug" remarks to make. Have a nice day.
