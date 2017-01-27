Arkansas man accused of burglarizing home, then firing shots when resident followed him

After burglarizing a home Thursday, an Arkansas man rammed the resident's vehicle to escape and then fired shots from his truck as the resident pursued him to a North Little Rock shopping center, police said.

Jacksonville police arrived at a home on School Drive around 5 p.m. after getting a call about a burglary in progress. The resident told an officer he arrived at his home to find a man later identified by investigators as 36-year-old Scott Langley of North Little Rock walking out of the house holding a few items in his arms, according to a police report.

Langley got in truck, which was later found to be stolen, and started ramming the resident's vehicle to escape, the report said. He then fled toward U.S. 67 before eventually getting on Arkansas 440, and the victim followed in his vehicle, authorities said.

After getting off the highway near Rixey, Langley stopped at a stop sign and fired shots at the victim's vehicle and then kept driving, police said. The victim continued following him.

Langley eventually pulled into a shopping center in North Little Rock where he again fired at the victim, authorities said. Langley then "bailed out" of the truck and ran through the front doors of a Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Blvd., according to the report.

A woman also jumped out of Langley's truck and ran into the motel, though she was not named in the report.

Authorities found Langley in one of the rooms and located several tools belonging to the victim in the truck he was driving, police said.

Langley was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 1 a.m. and is being held without bail. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, terroristic act, theft of property, aggravated assault, theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.